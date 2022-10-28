Apple Music Live Presents a Special Performance From Megan Thee Stallion Live From The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

MUMBAI: Three-time, Grammy award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion will be the latest artist to take the stage for Apple Music Live, the exclusive live performance series on Apple Music giving the biggest stars in music a global platform to connect with audiences around the world.

The chart-topping global superstar’s upcoming performance at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles will be available to stream to Apple Music subscribers in over 165 countries on Wednesday, December 21st at 7:00 PM PST to close out the star-studded inaugural season of Apple Music Live, which has previously featured exclusive live performances from Harry Styles, Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, and Billie Eilish.

Apple Music is offering Los Angeles-based fans the opportunity to register for a chance to be in the room for this special, one-of-a-kind show, which sees her returning to The Dolby Theatre stage following her surprise performance during the 94th annual Academy Awards earlier this year. To apply for tickets, visit apple.co/AMLTickets.

“I can’t wait to hit the stage and perform for my Hotties in LA,” Megan said. “I’m truly thankful for the entire Apple Music team for their constant support over the years – they’ve uplifted and championed my music since the beginning of my career. It’s only right that we take it to the next level, put on a special performance for the Hotties and celebrate together.”

“Megan shared so many honest and personal revelations with us around the release of her incredible album Traumazine and we’re thrilled to celebrate all of that truth, emotion, and power as she takes the stage for a very special Apple Music Live performance,” said Apple Music host Nadeska Alexis, who will sit down down with Megan for a brand new interview to air on Apple Music 1 ahead of the show.

Megan’s latest album, Traumazine, was released this past August and instantly smashed the record for the biggest female rap album of 2022 by first-day streams — a record it still holds. Eleven songs off Traumazine reached the Daily Top 100 in countries across the globe, and three reached the Global Daily Top 100. Her music has been featured across flagship Apple Music editorial playlists including Rap Life, Today's Hits and Hip Hop Hits and she's gone in-depth on her craft in multiple conversations with Apple Music anchors Nadeksa, Ebro Darden, and Zane Lowe.

Megan is one of the top artists of all time on Apple Music globally and skyrocketed to superstar status following the release of her debut mixtape, Fever, in 2019 — the same year she was inducted in to Apple Music Up Next emerging artist program. The following year she was named Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the second annual Apple Music Awards and in both 2020 and 2021 she was the Number One female rapper of the year by streams on Apple Music worldwide. To date, an astonishing 48 of her songs have charted on the Global Daily Top 100 on Apple Music.

About Megan Thee Stallion

Hailing from Houston, Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time GRAMMY winning recording artist, philanthropist, entrepreneur and ever-evolving cultural icon. From earning two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits with the “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyoncé, and “WAP” with Cardi B to releasing her dynamic new album “Traumazine,” Megan has proven unstoppable. Most recently, she graduated from Texas Southern University in Dec. 2021, earning her degree in Healthcare Administration and with aspirations to open assisted-living facilities in her hometown. Megan has been recognised for her musical achievements, including three GRAMMY wins, nine BET Awards and back-to-back Billboard Music Awards for “Top Rap Female Artist.” Additionally, she has been honoured for her advocacy efforts, having received the 2022 Special Achievement Award at The Webby Awards and the Trailblazer Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. She recently launched the Pete and Thomas Foundation, a non-profit organisation focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world. The organisation focuses on three core pillars that include – education, housing, and health + wellness.

About Apple Music

Apple loves music. Apple revolutionised the music experience with iPod and iTunes. Today, the award-winning Apple Music celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans with a catalog of over 100 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and the best artist interviews, conversations, and global premieres with Apple Music Radio. With original content from the most respected and beloved people in music, autoplay, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple Music offers the world’s best listening experience, helping listeners discover new music and enjoy their favourites while empowering the global artist community. Apple Music is available in over 167 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay, and online at music.apple.com, plus popular smart speakers, smart TVs, and Android and Windows devices. Apple Music is ad-free and never shares consumer data with third parties. More information is available at apple.com/apple-music.