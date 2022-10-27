RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  27 Oct 2022 12:39 |  By RnMTeam

Shirley Setia to take the first spot on the trending lists as Krishna Vrinda Vihari takes over!

MUMBAI: YouTube sensation, singer and actress Shirley Setia who made her Bolly debut in Nikamma with co star Abhimanyu Dasani and Shilpa Shetty and South debut in Krishna Vrinda Vihari, is stealing hearts of the audiences. As the crowd has fallen in love with her acting skills and the artist's versatility. The artists has time and again shown her skills and talents in every feild. As a singer Shirley has proved to the world that she has no competition, as she sweeps everyone of their feets with her melodious voice.

Making her south debut alongside actor Naga Shaurya in a romantic genre movie "Krishna Vrinda Vihari". The love and support this movie received was impeccable , from being a blockbuster movie to hitting the top 1 place on OTT streaming platform Netflix, as they say sky is the limit for this one.

Shirley Setia surely is having a blast as her debut movies are nothing but super hits . As the audiences continue to love her not only as a skilful musician but also as a versatile actress . The artist took to Instagram to thank her fans for their love and support . Her hardwork has been hidden to none as the fans always have shown zeal and energy towards her artist projects and they continue to do so in her upcoming works.

Tags
Netflix Youtube Nikamma Shilpa Shetty
Related news
 | 14 Oct 2022

Singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta's new single ‘Bewafaa’ depicts the journey of women coping with heartbreak

MUMBAI: As a society, monogamy is something most of us seek in love and companionship. Infidelity in relationships is something that can not only take away your partner's trust but also is one of the main reasons for many break-ups in the world.

read more
 | 13 Oct 2022

After crossing 5 billion (5000 million views ) views across YouTube on the first 3 songs of mega blockbuster hit album surroor 2021 which includes short videos as well I’m launching the 4 the song “Dil Disco Karein” from the same album which is the first

MUMBAI: This comes in after the first 3 songs of Surroor 2021 album have crossed a historic 5 billion views across YouTube including short videos and besides these 5000 million views across YouTube on the first 3 songs of the album there are more than 525 million views on the official YouTube ch

read more
 | 27 Sep 2022

YouTube releases a short film tracing the journey of music sensation Renuka Panwar

MUMBAI: Young music sensation Renuka Panwar has amasses an enviable fan following in a very short span of time. Her tracks have clocked millions of views and she’s currently one of the most sought after artists in the country.

read more
 | 20 Sep 2022

Female President’s release debut EP "Our Year To Grieve"

Gastonia, NC: Regaining your voice when you feel as though you’ve been drowning. Opening with an elegy to Drea’s late father, Our Year To Grieve immediatley lives up to its title.

read more
 | 14 Sep 2022

New Song 'Troll Song' from 'Banaras' movie Starring Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro to release soon

MUMBAI: Makers of Pan India film 'Banaras' Starring Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro are all excited to release another song for their movie. Named as 'Troll Song' is said to be a new party anthem is a joyful and high-energy song with upbeat music and dance moves and will be out on 16th September.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM Launches World Cup campaign "Mere Desh Ki Jersey"

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the “Mere read more

IN10 Media Network’s ShowBox launches interactive original show this Diwali

MUMBAI: ShowBox, the music channel from the house of IN10 Media House, is elated to announce the read more

QYOU Media Inc elevates Karan Pherwani & Mrunali Dedhia to Vice President, Chtrbox

MUMBAI: QYOU Media Inc.read more

India’s smart TV market grew 74 per cent YoY in Q2’ 22 : India CTV Report

MUMBAI : An Affle company mediasmart has released the second edition of its India CTV Report 2022read more

IPRS partners with the ZIRO Festival of Music 2022 to promote independent artists from the Northeast

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a Govt.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
'Pal Behta Jaaye' was difficult a difficult one because of the pandemic says Vismay Patel

MUMBAI: Singer - Songwriter Vismay Patel who is famously known for “Dariya”, “Dil Mera” and “Behne Do”. The composer also received over 12 million...read more

2
London-based South Asian singer Bambi Bains releases catchy new Punjabi track ‘Broken Glass’

Watch the video for ‘Broken Glass’ here read more

3
First India and Bharat24-Vision of New India presents "First India Queen"

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Karanvir Bohra, Mrunal Jain Shibani Kashyap, Simran Ahuja, Riya Soni, Archana L Pania,Karishma Modi Chandhokle,...read more

4
This festive season, experience the joy of timeless celebrations at R City Fiesta

MUMBAI: R CITY, Mumbai’s iconic lifestyle and entertainment destination has raised the bar of festivities with its flagship campaign - ‘R CITY...read more

5
Dr. Sagar composes a beautiful song on the grand occasian of Chhath Puja which is been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: Hindu rituals like Chhath have deep significance in India. Chhath pujas are ritualistic offerings made to Surya, the sun god, to thank him...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games