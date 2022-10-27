Shirley Setia to take the first spot on the trending lists as Krishna Vrinda Vihari takes over!

MUMBAI: YouTube sensation, singer and actress Shirley Setia who made her Bolly debut in Nikamma with co star Abhimanyu Dasani and Shilpa Shetty and South debut in Krishna Vrinda Vihari, is stealing hearts of the audiences. As the crowd has fallen in love with her acting skills and the artist's versatility. The artists has time and again shown her skills and talents in every feild. As a singer Shirley has proved to the world that she has no competition, as she sweeps everyone of their feets with her melodious voice.

Making her south debut alongside actor Naga Shaurya in a romantic genre movie "Krishna Vrinda Vihari". The love and support this movie received was impeccable , from being a blockbuster movie to hitting the top 1 place on OTT streaming platform Netflix, as they say sky is the limit for this one.

Shirley Setia surely is having a blast as her debut movies are nothing but super hits . As the audiences continue to love her not only as a skilful musician but also as a versatile actress . The artist took to Instagram to thank her fans for their love and support . Her hardwork has been hidden to none as the fans always have shown zeal and energy towards her artist projects and they continue to do so in her upcoming works.