RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  27 Oct 2022 15:32 |  By RnMTeam

London-based South Asian singer Bambi Bains releases catchy new Punjabi track ‘Broken Glass’

MUMBAI: London-based South Asian singer, songwriter and actor Bambi Bains has established herself as an exciting talent to watch out with global hits like ‘Retro Rarri’ and ‘Duniya’.

As an artist, Bambi embodies her Punjabi heritage through her music which is an interesting amalgamation of UK Bhangra and R&B, with her latest catchy single ‘Broken Glass’ being the perfect example.

Watch the video for ‘Broken Glass’ here

The video for ‘Broken Glass’ is out today. Watch here.

Written in collaboration with UK producer Shaye,‘Broken Glass’ is a song about feeling confident and comfortable with being single, and is Bambi’s third release of the year. “I wrote this song with Shaye about a situation I have experienced in my life where I turned someone down, and I feel it’s important that we don’t feel pressurised in dating and we shouldn’t feel bad for turning down people,” she shares the idea behind the song.

Inspired by Punjabi artists such as Diljit Dosanjh – someone she aspires to work with – ‘Broken Glass’ is a special song for her as an artist. “I’m really excited to be bringing out a song that has meaning for me and has more of a Punjabi sound.”

2022 also saw Bambi being selected to support Canadian-Punjabi popstar AP Dhillon on his UK tour earlier in March as well as performing at the BBC Introducing Stage at Glastonbury. Bambi was also a part of On Record, a specially commissioned concept album – for the Commonweath Games 2022 – championing the many vibrant sounds of Birmingham that featured new and original recordings from internationally acclaimed artists like UB40 and Dapz on the Map.

“We have had so much fun this year,” she says. “Over the summer I performed at a number of high profile festivals including Glastonbury (which was a personal milestone for me). I was also really fortunate to be selected to support AP Dhillon for his UK Tour. Performing at The Oval in front of 25,000 people and performing at the Commonwealth Games were also a highlight,” she adds.

Tags
AP Dhillon music
Related news
 | 27 Oct 2022

Block your dates: India's Biggest Hip Hop Festival BREEZER Vivid Shuffle 2022 Set to Turn Up Mumbai's #BeatsOfTheStreets

MUMBAI: BREEZER Vivid Shuffle (BVS), India's biggest hip hop festival, has announced the launch of its sixth consecutive season, to make Mumbai groove to the #BeatsOfTheStreets with a high-energy on-ground experience on 12th and 13th November 2022.

read more
 | 27 Oct 2022

First India and Bharat24-Vision of New India presents "First India Queen"

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Karanvir Bohra, Mrunal Jain Shibani Kashyap, Simran Ahuja, Riya Soni, Archana L Pania,Karishma Modi Chandhokle, Srishti Rana, Khalid Ansari, Kavita Chauhan, Gokul Ganesh, Nida Khateeb, Lekh Uthaiah ,Shreya Gupta, Preal Agarwal, Chahak Bhandula, Rehaa Khann, Preet

read more
 | 27 Oct 2022

This festive season, experience the joy of timeless celebrations at R City Fiesta

MUMBAI: R CITY, Mumbai’s iconic lifestyle and entertainment destination has raised the bar of festivities with its flagship campaign - ‘R CITY Fiesta’ which is an 86-day long extravaganza lasting till 1st Jan 2023 is offering an ensemble of exuberant festive décor, high-value gratifications wort

read more
 | 27 Oct 2022

Dr. Sagar composes a beautiful song on the grand occasian of Chhath Puja which is been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: Hindu rituals like Chhath have deep significance in India. Chhath pujas are ritualistic offerings made to Surya, the sun god, to thank him for bestowing life's many benefits and to fulfill specific wishes.

read more
 | 25 Oct 2022

The inimitable Arati Ankalikar Tikekar in Morning Ragas - A Unique Experience of Morning Melodies

MUMBAI: What the Bengaluru music lovers really miss are peaceful morning concerts, where one can meditate and experience the tranquillity of music. There is a huge treasure cove of Morning Ragas that many are unaware of.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM Launches World Cup campaign "Mere Desh Ki Jersey"

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the “Mere read more

IN10 Media Network’s ShowBox launches interactive original show this Diwali

MUMBAI: ShowBox, the music channel from the house of IN10 Media House, is elated to announce the read more

QYOU Media Inc elevates Karan Pherwani & Mrunali Dedhia to Vice President, Chtrbox

MUMBAI: QYOU Media Inc.read more

India’s smart TV market grew 74 per cent YoY in Q2’ 22 : India CTV Report

MUMBAI : An Affle company mediasmart has released the second edition of its India CTV Report 2022read more

IPRS partners with the ZIRO Festival of Music 2022 to promote independent artists from the Northeast

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a Govt.read more

top# 5 articles

1
'Pal Behta Jaaye' was difficult a difficult one because of the pandemic says Vismay Patel

MUMBAI: Singer - Songwriter Vismay Patel who is famously known for “Dariya”, “Dil Mera” and “Behne Do”. The composer also received over 12 million...read more

2
Block your dates: India's Biggest Hip Hop Festival BREEZER Vivid Shuffle 2022 Set to Turn Up Mumbai's #BeatsOfTheStreets

MUMBAI: BREEZER Vivid Shuffle (BVS), India's biggest hip hop festival, has announced the launch of its sixth consecutive season, to make Mumbai...read more

3
First India and Bharat24-Vision of New India presents "First India Queen"

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Karanvir Bohra, Mrunal Jain Shibani Kashyap, Simran Ahuja, Riya Soni, Archana L Pania,Karishma Modi Chandhokle,...read more

4
Shirley Setia to take the first spot on the trending lists as Krishna Vrinda Vihari takes over!

MUMBAI: YouTube sensation, singer and actress Shirley Setia who made her Bolly debut in Nikamma with co star Abhimanyu Dasani and Shilpa Shetty and...read more

5
London-based South Asian singer Bambi Bains releases catchy new Punjabi track ‘Broken Glass’

Watch the video for ‘Broken Glass’ here read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games