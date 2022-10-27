RadioandMusic
News |  27 Oct 2022 15:38 |  By RnMTeam

This festive season, experience the joy of timeless celebrations at R City Fiesta

MUMBAI: R CITY, Mumbai’s iconic lifestyle and entertainment destination has raised the bar of festivities with its flagship campaign - ‘R CITY Fiesta’ which is an 86-day long extravaganza lasting till 1st Jan 2023 is offering an ensemble of exuberant festive décor, high-value gratifications worth Rs. 4 Crore, which had also organized a sprawling Diwali Bazaar and a packed line-up of live events with leading artists.

The visitors will be able to witness the grand festive decor ‘TIMELESS ETERNITY’ – a radiant and exuberant masterpiece which creates a perfect backdrop for that Insta-worthy click. The décor comprises a towering 34-feet-high hourglass-shaped installation created by over 60 artisans giving out 1000+ man-hours to create this marvel. This larger-than-life art installation is created and embellished with swirling festive motifs and a star-studded bejeweled crown. The installation thus will hold you spellbound and fill you and your loved ones with the ecstasy and happiness of the festivities.

This splendid decor is complemented with high-value gratification worth Rs. 4 Crore, the highest ever in the history of the mall, that includes the Audi A4, BMW G 310 RR, International family trip, home furnishing by Home Centre, weekly iPad Pro, and daily Gold coins. Additionally, assured prizes are given to all participating shoppers via a Spin the Wheel activity.  

Shoppers will also be in for a delight with the latest collection across prominent fashion brands namely H&M, GUESS, Mango, Nautica, ONLY, Lacoste, Fabindia, Ritu Kumar, etc. Furthermore, the patrons can also shop from a wide selection of exquisite jewellery from Tanishq, Orra, Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, Reliance Jewels, Swarovski and many more. IKEA – the world’s leading home furnishings brand, with its first in India and only in-mall format at R City, is offering a wide range of home furnishing and décor products.

Most Indian malls are striving to raise the bar by offering a differential shopping and entertainment experience under one roof and R CITY is offering exactly that to its consumers. The fiesta will have celeb-led ‘Musical Nights’ to enthrall music lovers and stand-up comedy acts to tickle your funny bones while you enjoy delicious food from the Food Festival.  From the grand Wedding Fest to the Black Friday sale, Christmas carnival, and many more, R CITY mall has organized various activities to create a mesmerizing experience for its visitors throughout the festive season. Apart from that, the mall has also set up a ‘Diwali Bazaar’ by Bazaarific, where patrons can enjoy unlimited shopping and music from the 21st to the 23rd of October.

In tandem with the changing times, R CITY has evolved into a holistic leisure and entertainment destination besides being a shopper’s paradise. And this grand three month long R CITY Fiesta definitely promises an extraordinary experience as well as delightful recreational indulgences to its consumers.

So get festive, get royale and get extraordinary this festival season only at R CITY, Ghatkopar!

