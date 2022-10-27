Block your dates: India's Biggest Hip Hop Festival BREEZER Vivid Shuffle 2022 Set to Turn Up Mumbai's #BeatsOfTheStreets

MUMBAI: BREEZER Vivid Shuffle (BVS), India's biggest hip hop festival, has announced the launch of its sixth consecutive season, to make Mumbai groove to the #BeatsOfTheStreets with a high-energy on-ground experience on 12th and 13th November 2022.

Bringing this movement to Mumbai's hood, the festival will see adrenaline-pumping performances by some of the most sensational hip hop talents in India, making this season bigger and better than ever before. Day 1 of the festival will see the hard-hitting bars of Wicked Sunny; hip hop, trap, and funk biggie DJ Proof; along with rapper, composer, and YouTube knockout-Dino James. On Day 2, hip hop enthusiasts will get to party with rappers Pavan, Agsy, and Krsna as well as rap superstar Raftaar. Kriti Sanon, one of India's most loved actresses who has had a longstanding association with BVS, will also be present to vibe with the audience.

Drumming up the #BeatsOfTheStreets, BVS will transport audiences to the world of hip hop by encouraging them to show off their moves at open dance cyphers, update their drip at the street style souk, and enjoy delicious food, all under one roof. To learn more about the skill behind hip hop, there will also be a School of Shuffle workshop on dance and music for enthusiasts.

Get Groovin! Tickets now available on: Insider.in - BREEZER Vivid Shuffle Mumbai.

About the Mumbai Festival:

. 12th and 13th November, 2022

. Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, Mumbai

