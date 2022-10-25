RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  25 Oct 2022 18:19 |  By RnMTeam

The inimitable Arati Ankalikar Tikekar in Morning Ragas - A Unique Experience of Morning Melodies

MUMBAI: What the Bengaluru music lovers really miss are peaceful morning concerts, where one can meditate and experience the tranquillity of music. There is a huge treasure cove of Morning Ragas that many are unaware of. This rare morning concert gives an opportunity for music aficionados to cherish and enjoy the unique morning melodies.

Taking this into account Kotak group presents the inimitable Arati Ankalikar Tikekar to perform in ‘Morning Ragas’ - an exclusive bi-monthly concert series of morning melodies, conceptualised and managed by Pancham Nishad an expert in the field of classical music events. She will be supported by Vyasmurti Katti on Harmonium and Ravindra Yavgal on Tabla. The event will be held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleshwaram Bengaluru on Sunday, 30th October 2022 from 10.00 a.m. onwards.

Classical music transcends the boundaries of mere entertainment, to enlighten our conscience and nourish the soul. In the last few years, the audience for Hindustani classical in Bangalore has increased exponentially. They are cultured, and many of them have learned classical music. Due to this, the connection becomes very smooth, and I can easily express my emotions to them in Swarbhasha, as music is the language of swar says Arati Ankalikar Tikekar.

The inaugural concert in this series was well appreciated by the audience. Mr. Shashi Vyas, director of Pancham Nishad, feels that the bi-monthly concert of morning ragas can recreate the magic in one’s life, which only the purity of classical music can do. In these times of fast-paced living and stressful lifestyles, what this music can do for one’s mind, heart and spirit are beyond words to express. We at Pancham Nishad have always recognized music as a profound means of experiencing harmony with oneself and have organized many such events of music across the country.

Tickets for the show are available at www.bookmyshow.com

Tags
Arati Ankalikar music Songs
Related news
 | 25 Oct 2022

Dee MC shows us a different side to her personality with her recent EP release MMM

MUMBAI: Dee MC who features in the popular show MTV Hustle 2.0 as one of the squad bosses and who has previously featured in shows like Rising Star and Antisocial, has recently released her new EP called MMM (Money Made Maniac). Dee MC has been independently releasing music since 2012.

read more
 | 21 Oct 2022

Prime Video India Delivers a Treat for K-drama Fans; announces an expansive new slate beginning

MUMBAI: Known for curating an immersive viewing experience for Prime members, Prime Video India, the country’s most loved entertainment hub, today announced the expansion of its Korean drama slate, bringing 14 shows to the service this festive season.

read more
 | 21 Oct 2022

Popular twin duo band Twinjabi recently release their latest single " From Up Above"

After the success of songs like Teju, A Mi Tambien, Bombay and more, popular music duo Twinjabi recently released their track " I Just Want Money" which was a big hit.

read more
 | 21 Oct 2022

Sudhanshu Saria's Sanaa starring Radhika Madan to have its World Premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

MUMBAI: Director Sudhanshu Saria's upcoming film Sanaa starring Radhika Madan has been invited to have its World Premiere at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

read more
 | 20 Oct 2022

Saregama and Arijit Singh come together to create magic with music

MUMBAI: Saregama, a RPSG group company, has partnered with Bollywood music maven Arijit Singh to create multiple original songs and renditions in Hindi and Bengali. Bollywood's music heartthrob, Arijit, has given India its most hummable and memorable songs for over a decade.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM Launches World Cup campaign "Mere Desh Ki Jersey"

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the “Mere read more

IN10 Media Network’s ShowBox launches interactive original show this Diwali

MUMBAI: ShowBox, the music channel from the house of IN10 Media House, is elated to announce the read more

QYOU Media Inc elevates Karan Pherwani & Mrunali Dedhia to Vice President, Chtrbox

MUMBAI: QYOU Media Inc.read more

India’s smart TV market grew 74 per cent YoY in Q2’ 22 : India CTV Report

MUMBAI : An Affle company mediasmart has released the second edition of its India CTV Report 2022read more

IPRS partners with the ZIRO Festival of Music 2022 to promote independent artists from the Northeast

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a Govt.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
India’s Ultimate Hip-Hop Concert is Here: Rolling Stone India Presents Hennessy Freestyle Concert on October 28th in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Rolling Stone India and Hennessy have combined forces to present India’s most inclusive hip-hop concert this month: Freestyle. After...read more

2
Dee MC shows us a different side to her personality with her recent EP release MMM

MUMBAI: Dee MC who features in the popular show MTV Hustle 2.0 as one of the squad bosses and who has previously featured in shows like Rising Star...read more

3
The inimitable Arati Ankalikar Tikekar in Morning Ragas - A Unique Experience of Morning Melodies

MUMBAI: What the Bengaluru music lovers really miss are peaceful morning concerts, where one can meditate and experience the tranquillity of music....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games