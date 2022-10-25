The inimitable Arati Ankalikar Tikekar in Morning Ragas - A Unique Experience of Morning Melodies

MUMBAI: What the Bengaluru music lovers really miss are peaceful morning concerts, where one can meditate and experience the tranquillity of music. There is a huge treasure cove of Morning Ragas that many are unaware of. This rare morning concert gives an opportunity for music aficionados to cherish and enjoy the unique morning melodies.

Taking this into account Kotak group presents the inimitable Arati Ankalikar Tikekar to perform in ‘Morning Ragas’ - an exclusive bi-monthly concert series of morning melodies, conceptualised and managed by Pancham Nishad an expert in the field of classical music events. She will be supported by Vyasmurti Katti on Harmonium and Ravindra Yavgal on Tabla. The event will be held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleshwaram Bengaluru on Sunday, 30th October 2022 from 10.00 a.m. onwards.

Classical music transcends the boundaries of mere entertainment, to enlighten our conscience and nourish the soul. In the last few years, the audience for Hindustani classical in Bangalore has increased exponentially. They are cultured, and many of them have learned classical music. Due to this, the connection becomes very smooth, and I can easily express my emotions to them in Swarbhasha, as music is the language of swar says Arati Ankalikar Tikekar.

The inaugural concert in this series was well appreciated by the audience. Mr. Shashi Vyas, director of Pancham Nishad, feels that the bi-monthly concert of morning ragas can recreate the magic in one’s life, which only the purity of classical music can do. In these times of fast-paced living and stressful lifestyles, what this music can do for one’s mind, heart and spirit are beyond words to express. We at Pancham Nishad have always recognized music as a profound means of experiencing harmony with oneself and have organized many such events of music across the country.

Tickets for the show are available at www.bookmyshow.com