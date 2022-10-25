Dee MC shows us a different side to her personality with her recent EP release MMM

MUMBAI: Dee MC who features in the popular show MTV Hustle 2.0 as one of the squad bosses and who has previously featured in shows like Rising Star and Antisocial, has recently released her new EP called MMM (Money Made Maniac). Dee MC has been independently releasing music since 2012. In 2019, she released her debut album ‘Dee=MC²’ produced by Sunit Music which charted #17 on Apple Music under Hip Hop genre. Tracks like Rang and Vadhaiyaan from the album spoke about brown skin prejudice and social injustice, women empowerment respectively.

The EP MMM comprises 4 tracks, What I want from you, Loot Le, Look At Me Now and MMM. Speaking about the EP Dee MC says " 'MMM' or Money Made Maniac is a 4 track EP produced by Bellabio. Through the songs in the EP we follow the journey of a fictional character played by Me (Dee MC). It captures the essence of the human mind and its never ending quest for love and financial freedom. The songs on the EP have features from Sahir, Meba Ofilia and Hakim."

EP Link:-

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_kI8RWW6ooV0l6P1ejLBxDKWA0RbRMG8k0

Deepa Unnikrishnan aka Dee MC is a prominent figure in the Indian hip hop community. Having

represented India internationally in UK (Alchemy Festival by Southbank Centre), Canada (DesiFest) as well as Belgium (La Belle Hip Hop Festival), Dee appeared as herself in the film Gully Boy released in 2019. Her music reflects her own journey, while at the same time touching upon issues that concern society at large. Dee has crooned for Bollywood hits such as ‘Jagga Jiteya’ from the film URI and ‘Shuru Karein Kya’ from Article 15.