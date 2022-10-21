Prime Video India Delivers a Treat for K-drama Fans; announces an expansive new slate beginning

MUMBAI: Known for curating an immersive viewing experience for Prime members, Prime Video India, the country’s most loved entertainment hub, today announced the expansion of its Korean drama slate, bringing 14 shows to the service this festive season. The popularity of South Korean content, from shows to pop music to movies, continues to grow across Indian viewers. The latest K-drama series are in collaboration with CJ ENM and SLL, and feature diverse genres including romance, mystery, suspense thriller, and slice-of-life drama and more. Considered to be amongst some of the highest rated shows in their category, these series enjoy a massive fan-following from around the world. Now, these popular and engaging stories will keep Prime members in India hooked to their screens starting October 21st.

A fan-favourite genre, Korean dramas have been immensely appreciated by Prime members for their unique, distinctive, relatable narratives, well-scripted storylines, brilliant acting, and phenomenal cultural aesthetics.

Starting today, viewers can enjoy a diverse range of superhit Korean dramas. Some of the popular shows launching on the service include suspense melodramas such as Flower of Evil and The One and Only, murder mysteries and psychological thrillers such as Beyond Evil, Sky Castle, and Artificial City, romance, comedy, and relationship dramas like My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Reply 1988, and Reply 1994. Viewers would get to enjoy historical drama fiction in The Crowned Clown, and fantasy drama like Signal, and He is Psychometric, and more. It is an exciting line-up of world-class stories and talent that is all set to heighten the excitement on Prime Video. So, grab some popcorn and get ready for a marathon of binge-watching some of the most popular Korean dramas right there on Prime Video.

Here is a list of what is in store for you:

1. Flower of Evil (IMDb: 8.7) : Starring Lee Jun-gi and Moon Chae-won, Flower of Evil is a suspense melodrama about a man who hides his cruel past and changes his identity, while his detective wife tracks down his past. The TV series has been produced by CJ ENM.

2. Stranger (IMDb: 8.5): CJENM’s drama produced by powerhouse Studio Dragon, this crime mystery drama stars Cho Seung-woo, Bae Doona, and Lee Jun-hyuk in the lead. The story is about a prosecutor, who has almost lost the ability to feel emotions, with the help of a gutsy female detective, tackles a strange murder case amid political corruption.

3. My ID is Gangnam Beauty (IMDb: 7.4 ): Starring Soo-hyang Im, Cha Eun-Woo, and Woo-Ri Jo, and produced by SLL , My ID is Gangnam Beauty is about how Kang Mi Rae recovers her self-esteem after being bullied as she gets to know Do Kyung Suk after getting plastic surgery. Then she gets called the "Gangnam plastic surgery monster."

4. Artificial City /Sabotage City (IMDb: 6.6) : A psychological mystery thriller that tells the story of things which lose their meaning when greed and power comes into play. The series is produced by SLL and stars Soo Ae, Kang-woo Kim, and Kim Mi-Sook.

5. Sky Castle (IMDb: 8.6): Sky Castle, produced by SLL and starring Jung-ah Yum, Tae-ran Lee, and Yun Se-ah, is a satirical drama that closely looks at the materialistic desires of upper-class parents in South Korea and how they ruthlessly secure the successes of their families at the cost of destroying others' lives.

6. The One and Only (IMdb: 7.3 ): The series, starring Ahn Eun-Jin, Ko Doo-sim, and Park Soo-Young, and produced by SLL , tells the story of a woman with a terminal disease and a man at the bottom of his life getting entangled in a murder case and becoming “one and only” in each other’s lives.

7. Beyond Evil (IMDb: 8.1): A thriller mystery drama, the story is about two fearless men who are willing to go through extreme lengths in their pursuit of a returning serial killer. To uncover the murderer's identity, the two are forced to look deeper than what the evidence seems to suggest. The series has been produced by SLL and stars Shin Ha-kyun, Yeo Jin-gu, and Choi Dae-hoon.

8. Prison Playbook (IMDb: 8.5): Prison Playbook is a comedy drama about a Baseball pitcher Kim Jae-hyuk who becomes a convict overnight after being sent to prison for defending his sister from a sexual assault, days before he was due to fly to the US to join the Boston Red Sox. Produced by CJ ENM , the lead cast includes Park Hae-soo, Jung Kyung-ho and Krystal Jung.

9. Reply 1988 (IMDb: 9.2): Produced by CJ ENM , Reply 1988, a comedy drama, follows the lives of 5 families living on the same street in a neighborhood called Ssangmundong in Seoul. It takes a nostalgic look back at the year 1988. The series stars Lee Hye-ri, Ko Kyung-Pyo, Ryu Jun-yeol and Park Bo-gum.

10. Reply 1994 (IMDb: 7.8): Go A-ra, Jung Woo and Yoo Yeon-Seok star in this rom-com drama that focuses on the life events of the residents of a boarding house in '90's Seoul. The plot revolves around the passion and vigor of being a young adult; the challenges of moving to a new environment; of getting along with each other and growing up. The series is produced by CJ ENM .

11. He is Psychometric (IMDb: 7.7): In this fantasy-based romantic mystery drama, a boy is able to read the secrets of those whose skin comes into contact with him, and a girl who does everything she can to hide her pain. The series cast includes Park Jin-young, Shin Ye-eun, and Kim Kwon and is a CJENM’s drama produced by powerhouse Studio Dragon .

12. Search WWW (IMDb: 7.8): This romance drama, CJENM’s drama produced by powerhouse Studio Dragon and starring Lim Soo-jung, Jeon Hye-jin, and Lee Da-hee, is a story about Bae Ta-mi who works as a director for a big web portal company. Park Morgan is a man in his 20s and is a gifted composer. He creates music for video games. Morgan meets Ta-mi at an arcade; her competitive spirit attracts him, and he falls in love with her.

13. Signal (IMDb: 8.5): Signal is a fantasy crime drama about detectives from the present and a detective from the past who communicate via walkie-talkie to solve a long-time unsolved case. Produced by CJ ENM the series stars Lee Je-hun, Kim Hye-soo and Cho Jin-woong.

14. The Crowned Clown (IMDb: 8.0): This historical romance takes place in Joseon period, when power struggles surrounding the throne had reached extreme levels. In order to escape those who plan to assassinate him, the King puts a clown, who looks exactly like him, on the throne. Starring Yeo Jin-goo, Lee Se-young and Kim Sang-kyung, the series is produced by the CJENM’s drama produced by powerhouse Studio Dragon.