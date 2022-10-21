RadioandMusic
News |  21 Oct 2022 17:40

Popular twin duo band Twinjabi recently release their latest single " From Up Above"

After the success of songs like Teju, A Mi Tambien, Bombay and more, popular music duo Twinjabi recently released their track " I Just Want Money" which was a big hit. TWINJABI is now back with FROM UP ABOVE is an iconic pop anthem that is made for any house party, night on the town, or a good vibes night. The Afrobeat influence will get you moving every time, and the lyrics are very easy to catch on too, because at the end of the day, we all just want that love. The music video features Twinjabi performing the song in a luxury car garage, in front of a nice crowd that brings together people from all walks of life. We believe this song is truly global, but especially perfect for the UK, American, and African markets.

The music duo have had their songs do really well in India and they have seen their fans multiply in the country over the years with their music releases. Twinjabi is an American music duo that’s pushing the boundaries of pop music. Brothers, Neil and Kush are rising stars in their twenties whose crossover tracks have global appeal with a cult-like fan base spanning from their hometown in Louisville, across the USA, to mega markets like South Asia and major metros like Tokyo and London — with industry-leading engagement rates on social media. As featured on MTV India, VH1 India, and Rolling Stone — the twins’ unapologetic nature, raw energy, and an infectious pride in their multicultural heritage and global culture influence has garnered millions of views and streams with a limited and now growing discography.

Twinjabi has gained incredible acclaim and exponential growth with 7M views on YouTube and 3M streams on major platforms such as Spotify. Their viral hits, Bombay and Desi Dons, have hit nearly 4M views alone. The group has earned placements on numerous Editorial Spotify Playlists such as Bridge to Bombay, Desi Hip Hop, and No Borders, including being featured on the cover for the popular Bridge To Bombay playlist (50K+ followers). In October of 2020, Twinjabi were the first international artists to grace the cover of India’s iconic Fablook Magazine. The group has a highly engaged fanbase —with 60K+ subscribers on YouTube, 52K+ fans on Instagram, 25K+ fans on Facebook, and 118K+ fans on Josh.

