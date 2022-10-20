Wynonna Judd Set To Appear on the TODAY Show For Sit-Down Interview and Four Performances On Monday, October 24

MUMBAI: Country music legend, Wynonna Judd, is scheduled to appear on The TODAY Show for a sit-down interview, where she will make a special announcement, and also put on four powerhouse performances on Monday, October 24th. Judd will be performing from the show’s plaza stage, for the first time during 3 hours of programming (8am, 9am and 10am ET) with one very special appearance by her tour mate, Martina McBride.

Please check your local listings for channel information.