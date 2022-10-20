Vh1 brings a special playlist ‘Vh1 Lit’ to make this Diwali a memorable one

MUMBAI: Diwali – India’s biggest festivity is here to mark the celebrations of happiness and joy. Keeping the same in mind, India’s favorite English musical entertainment channel - Vh1 is here with a music marathon for its fans and followers to mark the festivities. Vh1 Lit – a Diwali special playlist is all set up to play some lit pop songs throughout the day this Diwali on October 24th, from 6 am to 12 am, just for you.
This special Diwali segment by Vh1 will feature some of the greatest hits and chartbusters from the pop world to let the fans groove and party all day long. Fans and followers will get to hear a unique playlist with some of the greatest pop hits like As It Was by Harry Styles, Butter by BTS, Leave the Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, and Silk Sonic, Bad Guy by Billie Eilish, Pink Venom by BLACKPINK, Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran, Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) by Elton John and DuaLipa, Bam Bam by Camila Cabello ft Ed Sheeran, and Harleys in Hawaii by Katy Perry to name a few.
Be a part of this exceptional musical marathon of Vh1 Lit this Diwali, on October 24th, from 6 am to 12 am only on Vh1
MUMBAI: QYOU Media Inc.read more
MUMBAI : An Affle company mediasmart has released the second edition of its India CTV Report 2022read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a Govt.read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company announces the launch ofread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a one-stop destination for commercial Independent entertainment, inread more
MUMBAI: Country music legend, Wynonna Judd, is scheduled to appear on The TODAY Show for a sit-down interview, where she will make a special...read more
MUMBAI: Saregama, a RPSG group company, has partnered with Bollywood music maven Arijit Singh to create multiple original songs and renditions in...read more
MUMBAI: It was a musical environment at Wolf777 News presents Supermoon ft. B Praak - King of Hearts Tour Co-powered by Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking...read more
MUMBAI: After every breakup, there is still some resentment that we bury inside our hearts and try to live a normal life, but as time if the scar is...read more
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor- LinkIndian cinema power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have made several big-screen hits. Their charisma has...read more