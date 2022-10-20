Saregama and Arijit Singh come together to create magic with music

MUMBAI: Saregama, a RPSG group company, has partnered with Bollywood music maven Arijit Singh to create multiple original songs and renditions in Hindi and Bengali. Bollywood's music heartthrob, Arijit, has given India its most hummable and memorable songs for over a decade. He is known for his extraordinary flair for creating versatile music which resonates very well with audiences across the globe.

Arijit Singh, represented by TM Talent Management, said, "I have always looked forward to creating diverse music and exploring new avenues of making music for my audience. In this journey, having to partner with India's oldest and immensely respected music label Saregama is my honor. My childhood memories include listening to music from their library; I am thrilled about this collaboration and can't wait to begin what I love."

TM Ventures founder Tarsame Mittal said, "We have been talking to Vikram and his team at Saregama for the last few years, and I am thrilled to see this coming to life finally. As management, our intent is always to structure collaborations that give artists the freedom to showcase their art; this is one of those partnerships.”

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India, said, "It is a proud moment for us to associate with a talent powerhouse like Arijit and TM Ventures. Saregama has always believed in bringing the best music to its Indian and global audiences. We hope to create some great music that remains fresh for many generations to come."