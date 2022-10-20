'FRAGMENTS' ALBUM PEAKED AT #3 ON BILLBOARD TOP DANCE / ELECTRONIC ALBUMS CHART

MUMBAI: 5x GRAMMY-nominated musician, producer and DJ Bonobo has surprise-released a new single called “Defender” that was built for the dancefloor, and is out now via his label OUTLIER in partnership with Ninja Tune.

“Defender” features a thumb piano riff over a thumping, 4-on-the-floor beat, sprinkled with synths. Last month, Bonobo released “ATK” which features a sample of Ghanaian musician Atakora Manu and was described by This Song Is Sick as “a dancefloor number shaking with worldly, kinetic energy.”

Bonobo - "Defender"

The new music and tour come on the heels of 'Fragments', Bonobo’s first full album since 2017, which came out in January on Ninja Tune. Fragments hit #3 on Billboard’s Top Dance / Electronic Albums chart and #5 on the Official UK Albums Chart this year. The album features Jamila Woods, Joji, Kadhja Bonet, Jordan Rakei, O’Flynn and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson and was covered by The Fader, Mixmag and print cover stories at DJ Mag and Electronic Musician. The Observer deemed it a “brilliant, wondrous work,” giving it 5 out of 5 stars. He also made his NPR Tiny Desk debut in March and earned two nominations for the 64th GRAMMY Awards, making him a five-time nominee.

One of the biggest names in dance music, Bonobo is also a favourite main stage performer at music festivals across the globe including Sónar Hong Kong, Laneway Festival Singapore, Glastonbury Festival and Coachella. He has also worked with a wide range of artists including Erykah Badu and Jon Hopkins and remixes for Gorillaz and Michael Kiwanuka.