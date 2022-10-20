Bewafaa: A new breakup anthem by Singer Raveena Mehta with 2M+ Views

MUMBAI: After every breakup, there is still some resentment that we bury inside our hearts and try to live a normal life, but as time if the scar is not looked into it keeps getting deeper and deeper. The best way to heal is to let it breathe and get some clarity and music is one of the best means through which this could be done. Singer Raveena Mehta, who is known for her R&B singles has come up with a new song that is certain to help you bring out that scar and emote on it. Within 4 days from the upload on her YouTube channel, the music video has more than 2M views, as the fan’s just can’t get over the beautiful lyrics and her soulful voice.

With powerful punjabi lyrics like 'Kisko Karu Gilah, Ki Tu Bhi Bewafa Nikla' has the potential to touch even the toughest of the soul. The perfectly composed music, heartwarming video, her punjabi accent and her voice make it a perfect song that you can watch on a loop for hours. While through Raveena's music video she has tried and depicted how a woman processes a breakup, the song itself is not gendered biased as it only talks about the emotion of lost love and resentment.