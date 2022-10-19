RadioandMusic
News |  19 Oct 2022 13:12 |  By RnMTeam

Zahrah Khan: Most of my latest songs have been recorded during lockdown'!

MUMBAI: Riding high on the humongous success of chartbusters including Aafat (Liger), Nach Punjaban (Jug Jugg Jeeyo) and Kusu Kusu (Satyameva Jayate 2) amongst others, singer-actress Zahrah Khan is elated about the overwhelming response for her latest song ‘Kinna Sonna’ from Excel Entertainment’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ featuring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi, the song ‘Kinna Sonna’ picturised on Katrina Kaif is crooned by the gorgeous singer Zahrah and have been hugely appreciated by the music buffs for her real voice texture which suits Katrina on screen.

Interestingly, Zahrah has sung a few of her latest popular songs during the lockdown period, as she informs, “Most of my songs including Aafat, Nach Punjaban and Kinna Sonna have been recorded during the lockdown. I have been the busiest in the lockdown because I was just dubbing back to back. It’s like the seeds were sown in 2020 and it all started booming since 2021! Even Harfunn Maula which is my first playback release was also recorded during the lockdown.”

Talking about her latest hit ‘Kinna Sonna’, Zahra says, “I have recorded the song during lockdown around August or September 2020, and it’s one of my personal favourite songs as my voice texture is sounding raw and real”.

Having made her stellar debut as a singer and actor opposite Arjun Kapoor in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Aurangzeb’, Zahrah Khan’s chartbusters have been hugely appreciated by one and all, including a single called ‘Khudse Zyada’ by Universal music’s VYRL Original in collaboration with music composer-producer Tanishk Bagchi. This was Zahrah’s debut into the world of singles. She also has hit songs to her credit including ‘Kya Karte They Saajna’ which was a remake of the famous original, in Ayushmann Khurranna starrer ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ as a first playback in Bollywood.

Post that a list of her songs include numbers like Nayi Dhoop, Harfunn Maula, Dil Hai Deewana, Sakhiyan 2.0 (Bell Bottom) and her last single that dropped called Jogan with Gaana Originals topped the charts and garnered her 40 million plus streams within 2 months of its release. Not to forget that Zahrah’s first solo single Tera Saath Ho alongside Guru Randhawa launched in March this year, received a lot of praise and the audience showered upon their love on Zarah for her dancing skills.

Zahrah’s latest songs are Kusu Kusu ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’, Tenu Lehenga, ‘Dance Meri Rani’, ‘Tera Saath Ho’, ‘Nach Punjaban’, ‘Jaise Savan’, ‘Aafat and ‘Manchali’ followed by her upcoming songs in films like ‘Phone Bhoot’, ‘Selfie’ & ‘Action Hero’.

