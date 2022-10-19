RadioandMusic
News |  19 Oct 2022 12:22 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Gajendra Verma's first international collab ‘Maar Sutteya' finally rolls out

MUMBAI: The music industry's gem, Gajendra Verma, has been amusing us with his breathtaking voice and love-worthy songs. After winning hearts from every corner of the country, the singer has finally dropped his most awaited song, 'Maar Sutteya.' This isn't just any music video; it marks Gajendra Verma's foray into international space by celebrating his collaboration with his favourite and most famous American band, Flipsyde.

It was only recently that the singer used his Instagram to drop multiple hints and the first look poster for this song. Now, to put an end to netizens' longing, Gajendra Verma has finally dropped the song on his official YouTube channel. And, oh boy! People have gone crazy and are gracing it with gallons of love.

This vibrant track will have you grooving for hours. With the band's perky music and Gajendra's harmonious voice, this music video is a complete fire and has set the music industry ablaze.

Seeing this fever pitch among fans and the success of his brand new song, Gajendra Verma says, "It feels so overwhelming to see people showing such a level of enthusiasm and showering immense support. Maar Sutteya is close to my heart for multiple reasons, and I'm glad that you guys loved it. Moreover, I'm extremely delighted and grateful to share this project with the iconic Flipsyde! The journey has been phenomenal and I would love to collaborate with them again in future."

Needless to say, this one song is everything you need to lift your mood. The song features Nikkesha and Rohit Choudhary. It is directed by Vikram Singh and produced by Gajendra Verma, Dave Lopez, and Reto Peter. It is released under the banner of Virtual Planet Music.

We have been humming Gajendra Verma's soulful and zestful songs for a decade now. With music videos like Tera Ghata, Emptiness, Mann Mera, Barish from Yaariyan, Ik Kahani, Milo Na Tum, etc., Gajendra Verma has not only treated our ears (and souls) but also solidified his name in the music industry. Today, no person's playlist is complete without his songs, and we hope he keeps delighting us with his heart-touching vocals.

