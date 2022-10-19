Pocket FM’s original Audio-Series ‘Chanakya’ surpasses 30 million plays

MUMBAI: Chanakya, one of the most trending audio-series on Pocket FM, has garnered unprecedented success and redefined the audio OTT industry with its audio-series category. The historical-political-fictional tale, with exceptional content and bold narratives, has notched over 30 million plays with a 4+ rating and is drawing accolades for its excellent storytelling.

The audio series charts the remarkable journey of a poor teacher to an economist, a statesman, and a great philosopher. Chanakya’s acumen, policies, life and thoughts are inspiring millions not only in India but elsewhere across the globe. His character has struck a chord with people. Times may have changed but his policies are of relevance today as they seek to coronate a common man as the king.

Determined to save India from the invading armies of Alexander, Chanakya reached the court of King Dhananand of Magadha, only to face humiliation. There he took a vow to annihilate the cruel Dhananand and replace him with a mighty and just ruler. On meeting Chandragupta, his dream gained clarity. He trained Chandragupta to become a skilled warrior and mighty king, and at the appropriate time, he put Chandragupta on the throne of Magadha by eliminating King Dhananand.

This Pocket FM original is being written by Mahesh Sharma, a 46-year-old author, voice-over artist and theatre artist. The Jaipur resident, along with the support of his team, has been instrumental in making Chanakya a blockbuster audio-series.

“It was very inspiring and challenging to write Chanakya because of his stature. The journey has been interesting and thanks to Pocket FM for redefining the art of storytelling through its discovery with audio series. The love for audio storytelling has now been revived.” says Mahesh Sharma.

Mahesh has been writing for Pocket FM for a few years now; he says his readings about Chanakya and further research helped him weave this audio narrative.

“There have been occasions when I face writer's block, but the team gives me the moral support and we ideate on storytelling to improvise on the story,” Mahesh says, adding: “The character is strong and the narratives are designed to be bold too.”