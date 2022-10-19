RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Oct 2022 20:26 |  By RnMTeam

Kendrick Lamar’s The Big Steppers Tour Streaming Live From Paris on October 22 Presented by Amazon Music

MUMBAI: Kendrick Lamar’s sold-out October 22 show at the Accor Arena in Paris, as part of his The Big Steppers Tour, is set to stream live exclusively through Amazon Music and Prime Video. The event will mark the 10-year anniversary of the release of Lamar’s universally praised LP, good kid, m.A.A.d city. The triple-Platinum RIAA certified studio album earned him seven nominations at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards and received international acclaim from both fans and critics. The livestream will provide fans with a special look at Lamar’s 65-date world tour in support of his latest release, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Airing live on October 22 at 2PM ET, fans will be able to watch the livestream for free exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and on the Amazon Music app. The stream will also feature sets from pgLang’s Tanna Leone and Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Baby Keem. Lamar’s performance will be available to view on-demand on Prime Video following the livestream event.

Produced by Live Nation and presented by Rotation, the hip-hop and R&B brand from Amazon Music, the extensive international tour has already traveled North America and is currently making stops in Europe, UK and Australia before wrapping up in New Zealand on December 16th and 17th with a performances at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

“As a kid from the west side of Compton, hearing good kid, m.A.A.d city for the first time and seeing Kendrick’s journey from neighborhood hero to global superstar ignited a fire in me that I’m forever grateful for. It showed me that no matter where you start in life, hard work and dedication will put you where you hope and dream to be,” said Tim Hinshaw, head of R&B and hip-hop for Amazon Music. “Now, 10 years later, it’s almost poetic that two kids from the same city with similar, but different dreams have landed in Paris to celebrate not just that record but Kendrick's latest revolutionary album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. We’re honored to sponsor this tour and bring this show to fans around the world.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Kendrick Lamar, one of the most influential and groundbreaking artists of my generation, and pgLang to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event,” said Alaina Bartels, head of talent synergy & specials, Amazon Studios. “We continue to be the home for talent and creating special opportunities for our global customers to experience their awe-inspiring creativity.”

Tags
Kendrick Lamar Amazon Music Songs
Related news
 | 19 Oct 2022

Bollywood’s GEN-Z Star Janhvi Kapoor joins the Jaipur concert to promote her upcoming movie Mili

MUMBAI: It was a musical environment at Wolf777 News presents Supermoon ft.

read more
 | 19 Oct 2022

'Deeme Dheeme’ - a soulful, romantic rendition in the melodious voice of Dr. Kawal Deep Kaur

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud – a platform for supporting independent artists, has recently released Dheeme Dheeme, a romantic song by Dr. Kawal Deep Kaur. This melodious song is composed by Harshit Chauhan, with lyrics by Avinash Chauhan.

read more
 | 19 Oct 2022

Pocket FM’s original Audio-Series ‘Chanakya’ surpasses 30 million plays

MUMBAI: Chanakya, one of the most trending audio-series on Pocket FM, has garnered unprecedented success and redefined the audio OTT industry with its audio-series category.

read more
 | 19 Oct 2022

Stuck in Heavy Traffic amid the Festive Bustle? Tune into these Audio series and get going

MUMBAI: The festive season has arrived with joyful yells and congested highways! Undoubtedly, the recent increase in traffic leaves us all frustrated and bored. The best method for dealing with this is to turn on some engaging audio series and immerse yourself in the world of entertainment.

read more
 | 19 Oct 2022

Zahrah Khan: Most of my latest songs have been recorded during lockdown'!

MUMBAI: Riding high on the humongous success of chartbusters including Aafat (Liger), Nach Punjaban (Jug Jugg Jeeyo) and Kusu Kusu (Satyameva Jayate 2) amongst others, singer-actress Zahrah Khan is elated about the overwhelming response for her latest song ‘Kinna Sonna’ from Excel Entertainment’s

read more

RnM Biz

QYOU Media Inc elevates Karan Pherwani & Mrunali Dedhia to Vice President, Chtrbox

MUMBAI: QYOU Media Inc.read more

India’s smart TV market grew 74 per cent YoY in Q2’ 22 : India CTV Report

MUMBAI : An Affle company mediasmart has released the second edition of its India CTV Report 2022read more

IPRS partners with the ZIRO Festival of Music 2022 to promote independent artists from the Northeast

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a Govt.read more

Mirchi expands its digital portfolio with the launch of – M-Ping – An audio solutions platform

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company announces the launch ofread more

‘The Blue Mic’ turns one! Hungama Artist Aloud, BIG FM celebrate first anniversary of the show

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a one-stop destination for commercial Independent entertainment, inread more

top# 5 articles

1
Darshan Raval releases Tum Mere on birthday, track receives love from all quarters

MUMBAI: After the success of his Navratri track ‘Dhol Bajaa’, singer Darshan Raval released a romantic track, ‘Tum Mere’ on 18th October which...read more

2
Bravo Niagara! unveils its 2022-23 concert season

MUMBAI: Bravo Niagara! Festival of the Arts has unveiled the 2022-23 Season fall series lineup, bringing powerhouse headliners Milos Karadaglic,...read more

3
Dr. Sagar's words are so unique and have more lilt and musicality to it " says filmmaker Sudhir Mishra

MUMBAI: Creativity in its pure and undiluted form is the true definition of music. Music is an important part of our lives as it is a way of...read more

4
Singer Gajendra Verma's first international collab ‘Maar Sutteya' finally rolls out

MUMBAI: The music industry's gem, Gajendra Verma, has been amusing us with his breathtaking voice and love-worthy songs. After winning hearts from...read more

5
'Deeme Dheeme’ - a soulful, romantic rendition in the melodious voice of Dr. Kawal Deep Kaur

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud – a platform for supporting independent artists, has recently released Dheeme Dheeme, a romantic song by Dr. Kawal Deep...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games