'Deeme Dheeme’ - a soulful, romantic rendition in the melodious voice of Dr. Kawal Deep Kaur

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud – a platform for supporting independent artists, has recently released Dheeme Dheeme, a romantic song by Dr. Kawal Deep Kaur. This melodious song is composed by Harshit Chauhan, with lyrics by Avinash Chauhan. This is Kawal’s second song, after Aitbaar in 2021 and is currently trending on the fifth position on the Aircheck Top 20 chart.

A Ph.D. scholar and drug abuse prevention specialist by profession, Dr. Kawal Deep Kaur is a versatile personality whose debut song received overwhelming popularity, inspiring her to embark on her second musical, Dheeme Dheeme, shot in the picturesque location of Rajasthan. The music video showcases Rajasthan's beautiful tradition and culture, as the song depicts a couple in love…that knows no barriers or boundaries!

Sharing her views on the song, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud, says; “We at Hungama Artist Aloud always thrive to promote such passionate independent artists whose contributions present new perspectives of the society. Dheeme Dheeme is one such song in the mystical voice of Dr. Kawal Deep Kaur that brings out the essence of love and struggle. Also, the lyrics by Avinash and the composition by Harshit work wonders to melt the hearts of listeners. We are elated to team up with Kawal for her second song and look forward to receiving a positive response from the lovestruck audience.”

Expressing her thoughts, Dr. Kawal Deep Kaur says, “Dheeme Dheeme is very close to my heart for its narrative on true love and the painstaking journey a couple undertakes to win the world over, just for themselves. I’d like to thank Harshit and Avinash for conceiving and bringing to life a beautiful piece of music and most importantly Hungama Artist Aloud, for giving me this platform to showcase my ‘piece of art as I choose to call it. Music just happened to me and all I feel and experience about music is that ‘where words fail, music speaks.’ I hope ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ resonates with the language of love that breathes in every heart and soul. I owe gratitude to all those who showered ‘Aitbaar’ with their immense love and admiration. It is ever so motivating. I hope the same for Dheeme Deheme!!