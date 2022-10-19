RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Oct 2022 13:09 |  By RnMTeam

Darshan Raval releases Tum Mere on birthday, track receives love from all quarters

MUMBAI: After the success of his Navratri track ‘Dhol Bajaa’, singer Darshan Raval released a romantic track, ‘Tum Mere’ on 18th October which happens to be his birthday. The beautiful track has been sung and composed by Darshan Raval and penned by Gurpreet Saini and it released on Indie Music Label’s official Youtube channel.

“‘Tum Mere’ is the quintessential romantic number that all of darshan’s fans love him for. It has all the ingredients to become the love anthem of the season and it will be Indie music label’s next single release post Goriye that came out in March. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make Tum Mere a memorable track for Darshan fans.”says a source.

Commenting on the song, Naushad Khan, MD of Indie music label says, “Darshan is family to us at Indie music label. When he came up with Tum Mere, we knew this song is an absolute winner and just the kind of track that his fans love. The response has been fantastic and music lovers from across the globe have appreciated the track. Kudos to darshan and gurpreet for coming up with this soothing and soulful number.” he says.

Overwhelmed with the response for the song, Darshan says, “After Dhol Bajaa,we wanted to come out with a soft lilting track and Tum Mere just ticked all boxes. I’m elated and slightly overwhelmed at seeing the feedback and outpour of love coming our way. I would like to thank everyone associated with the song, the team at Indie music label which is home for me and all the technicians who have made Tum Mere sound the way it does. This is just an early Diwali surprise gift” he smiles.

Tags
Darshan Raval music
Related news
 | 19 Oct 2022

Pocket FM’s original Audio-Series ‘Chanakya’ surpasses 30 million plays

MUMBAI: Chanakya, one of the most trending audio-series on Pocket FM, has garnered unprecedented success and redefined the audio OTT industry with its audio-series category.

read more
 | 19 Oct 2022

Zahrah Khan: Most of my latest songs have been recorded during lockdown'!

MUMBAI: Riding high on the humongous success of chartbusters including Aafat (Liger), Nach Punjaban (Jug Jugg Jeeyo) and Kusu Kusu (Satyameva Jayate 2) amongst others, singer-actress Zahrah Khan is elated about the overwhelming response for her latest song ‘Kinna Sonna’ from Excel Entertainment’s

read more
 | 19 Oct 2022

Singer Gajendra Verma's first international collab ‘Maar Sutteya' finally rolls out

MUMBAI: The music industry's gem, Gajendra Verma, has been amusing us with his breathtaking voice and love-worthy songs.

read more
 | 18 Oct 2022

Duawan by Pav Dharia embraces you with a warm hug on a winter night.

MUMBAI: Here’s a special song to all the Pav Dharia fans and Punjabi music fans around the world. Duawan features a heartwarming tale of a couple moving in together and embarking on a new journey of starting their family.

read more
 | 18 Oct 2022

Raahul Jatin on his upcoming song Humnasheeen; says, "It'll instantly put you in a good mood"

MUMBAI: Singer Raahul Jatin who is known for his heartfelt love songs like Yaadein Aane Lagi, Batao Naa and Bin Tere, has announced his next song- set to release on the 19th of October titled Humnasheen! In this interview, the young singer shares his thoughts on his upcoming romantic number.

read more

RnM Biz

QYOU Media Inc elevates Karan Pherwani & Mrunali Dedhia to Vice President, Chtrbox

MUMBAI: QYOU Media Inc.read more

India’s smart TV market grew 74 per cent YoY in Q2’ 22 : India CTV Report

MUMBAI : An Affle company mediasmart has released the second edition of its India CTV Report 2022read more

IPRS partners with the ZIRO Festival of Music 2022 to promote independent artists from the Northeast

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a Govt.read more

Mirchi expands its digital portfolio with the launch of – M-Ping – An audio solutions platform

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company announces the launch ofread more

‘The Blue Mic’ turns one! Hungama Artist Aloud, BIG FM celebrate first anniversary of the show

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a one-stop destination for commercial Independent entertainment, inread more

top# 5 articles

1
Zahrah Khan: Most of my latest songs have been recorded during lockdown'!

MUMBAI: Riding high on the humongous success of chartbusters including Aafat (Liger), Nach Punjaban (Jug Jugg Jeeyo) and Kusu Kusu (Satyameva Jayate...read more

2
Stuck in Heavy Traffic amid the Festive Bustle? Tune into these Audio series and get going

MUMBAI: The festive season has arrived with joyful yells and congested highways! Undoubtedly, the recent increase in traffic leaves us all...read more

3
Pocket FM’s original Audio-Series ‘Chanakya’ surpasses 30 million plays

MUMBAI: Chanakya, one of the most trending audio-series on Pocket FM, has garnered unprecedented success and redefined the audio OTT industry with...read more

4
Darshan Raval releases Tum Mere on birthday, track receives love from all quarters

MUMBAI: After the success of his Navratri track ‘Dhol Bajaa’, singer Darshan Raval released a romantic track, ‘Tum Mere’ on 18th October which...read more

5
Singer Gajendra Verma's first international collab ‘Maar Sutteya' finally rolls out

MUMBAI: The music industry's gem, Gajendra Verma, has been amusing us with his breathtaking voice and love-worthy songs. After winning hearts from...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games