Bollywood’s GEN-Z Star Janhvi Kapoor joins the Jaipur concert to promote her upcoming movie Mili

MUMBAI: It was a musical environment at Wolf777 News presents Supermoon ft. B Praak - King of Hearts Tour Co-powered by Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water, Special Partner Skoda and Recycling Partner Garnier as B Praak, moved the audiences of North - Lucknow, Gurugram, and Jaipur with back-to-back sold-out shows. With his classic Hindi chartbusters and blazing Punjabi folk and pop songs, the King of Hearts got people swaying with foot-tapping rhythms and a live symphony wherein his fans sang with the artist, word by word.
Breaking records with his albums, B Praak is now hailed as one of the most successful pop stars across the nation. His emotive lyrics and soulful vocals reverberated with the crowd on a personal level. B Praak’s scintillating stints in these three cities have left the audiences asking for more.
His fan following was evident as the Jaipur Concert witnessed the presence of the beautiful Bollywood Actress Janhvi Kapoor! Promoting her upcoming film Mili, Janhvi’s appearance was the highlight of the Jaipur concert, which took place on 16th October. Janhvi took some time off from her busy working schedule to attend the concert and was seen grooving to hit songs at the concert.
