RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 Oct 2022 12:56 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Gajendra Verma's first international collab ‘Maar Sutteya' finally rolls out

MUMBAI: The music industry's gem, Gajendra Verma, has been amusing us with his breathtaking voice and love-worthy songs. After winning hearts from every corner of the country, the singer has finally dropped his most awaited song, 'Maar Sutteya.' This isn't just any music video; it marks Gajendra Verma's foray into international space by celebrating his collaboration with his favourite and most famous American band, Flipsyde.

It was only recently that the singer used his Instagram to drop multiple hints and the first look poster for this song. Now, to put an end to netizens' longing, Gajendra Verma has finally dropped the song on his official YouTube channel. And, oh boy! People have gone crazy and are gracing it with gallons of love.

This vibrant track will have you grooving for hours. With the band's perky music and Gajendra's harmonious voice, this music video is a complete fire and has set the music industry ablaze.

Seeing this fever pitch among fans and the success of his brand new song, Gajendra Verma says, "It feels so overwhelming to see people showing such a level of enthusiasm and showering immense support. Maar Sutteya is close to my heart for multiple reasons, and I'm glad that you guys loved it. Moreover, I'm extremely delighted and grateful to share this project with the iconic Flipsyde! The journey has been phenomenal and I would love to collaborate with them again in future."

Needless to say, this one song is everything you need to lift your mood. The song features Nikkesha and Rohit Choudhary. It is directed by Vikram Singh and produced by Gajendra Verma, Dave Lopez, and Reto Peter. It is released under the banner of Virtual Planet Music.

We have been humming Gajendra Verma's soulful and zestful songs for a decade now. With music videos like Tera Ghata, Emptiness, Mann Mera, Barish from Yaariyan, Ik Kahani, Milo Na Tum, etc., Gajendra Verma has not only treated our ears (and souls) but also solidified his name in the music industry. Today, no person's playlist is complete without his songs, and we hope he keeps delighting us with his heart-touching vocals.

Tags
Gajendra Verma music
Related news
 | 18 Oct 2022

Raahul Jatin on his upcoming song Humnasheeen; says, "It'll instantly put you in a good mood"

MUMBAI: Singer Raahul Jatin who is known for his heartfelt love songs like Yaadein Aane Lagi, Batao Naa and Bin Tere, has announced his next song- set to release on the 19th of October titled Humnasheen! In this interview, the young singer shares his thoughts on his upcoming romantic number.

read more
 | 18 Oct 2022

Bravo Niagara! unveils its 2022-23 concert season

MUMBAI: Bravo Niagara!

read more
 | 18 Oct 2022

Toronto based GROWERS bring high energy to “TTYL” new single

MUMBAI: Energy-based band and Pop Punk pioneers GROWERS showcase their new single 'TTYL'. Released in September 2022, 'TTYL' is the second single from GROWERS’ new EP 'Cry Baby' coming soon in Winter 2023.

read more
 | 18 Oct 2022

Choti Sardarni Fame actress Akriti Agarwal, A Lucknowian Girl is Stealing away hearts with her Lip Sync Videos

MUMBAI: Like Beyonce sang, “Who runs the world, girls?” The notion of empowering women is spreading like wildfire throughout the world. Women from around the nation are becoming prominent in various fields.

read more
Sudhir Mishra
 | 18 Oct 2022

Dr. Sagar's words are so unique and have more lilt and musicality to it " says filmmaker Sudhir Mishra

MUMBAI: Creativity in its pure and undiluted form is the true definition of music. Music is an important part of our lives as it is a way of expressing our emotions. Some people consider music a way to escape from the pain of life.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS partners with the ZIRO Festival of Music 2022 to promote independent artists from the Northeast

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a Govt.read more

Mirchi expands its digital portfolio with the launch of – M-Ping – An audio solutions platform

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company announces the launch ofread more

‘The Blue Mic’ turns one! Hungama Artist Aloud, BIG FM celebrate first anniversary of the show

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a one-stop destination for commercial Independent entertainment, inread more

SONY KAL HINDI launches on XUMO in the THE US

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), in association with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), today aread more

Chirate Ventures leads $ 3MM financing round in Artium Academy

MUMBAI: Other early-stage investors like Anicut Capital, Jet Synthesis and Whiteboard Capital as read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Raahul Jatin on his upcoming song Humnasheeen; says, "It'll instantly put you in a good mood"

MUMBAI: Singer Raahul Jatin who is known for his heartfelt love songs like Yaadein Aane Lagi, Batao Naa and Bin Tere, has announced his next song-...read more

2
Dr. Sagar's words are so unique and have more lilt and musicality to it " says filmmaker Sudhir Mishra

MUMBAI: Creativity in its pure and undiluted form is the true definition of music. Music is an important part of our lives as it is a way of...read more

3
Choti Sardarni Fame actress Akriti Agarwal, A Lucknowian Girl is Stealing away hearts with her Lip Sync Videos

MUMBAI: Like Beyonce sang, “Who runs the world, girls?” The notion of empowering women is spreading like wildfire throughout the world. Women from...read more

4
Bravo Niagara! unveils its 2022-23 concert season

MUMBAI: Bravo Niagara! Festival of the Arts has unveiled the 2022-23 Season fall series lineup, bringing powerhouse headliners Milos Karadaglic,...read more

5
Toronto based GROWERS bring high energy to “TTYL” new single

MUMBAI: Energy-based band and Pop Punk pioneers GROWERS showcase their new single 'TTYL'. Released in September 2022, 'TTYL' is the second single...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games