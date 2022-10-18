Raahul Jatin on his upcoming song Humnasheeen; says, "It'll instantly put you in a good mood"

MUMBAI: Singer Raahul Jatin who is known for his heartfelt love songs like Yaadein Aane Lagi, Batao Naa and Bin Tere, has announced his next song- set to release on the 19th of October titled Humnasheen! In this interview, the young singer shares his thoughts on his upcoming romantic number.
Talking about his song the artist says, "It'll take the listeners to a whole different world with its dreamy musical notes and heart-touching lyrics. They feel that the youth needs foot-thumping, loud music, but what most of us really want is music that speaks to us; reminds us of who we are, and puts us in touch with some of our most innate emotions- that's good music- it'll instantly put you in a good mood- no matter what situation you are in in your life. And that's what Humnasheeen has to offer".
Raahul, who's often seen performing live across various shows - across India, loves to share engaging reels on his social media that are loved by his audience. We are excited about the song release and cant wait to hear it.
