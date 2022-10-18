Duawan by Pav Dharia embraces you with a warm hug on a winter night.

MUMBAI: Here’s a special song to all the Pav Dharia fans and Punjabi music fans around the world. Duawan features a heartwarming tale of a couple moving in together and embarking on a new journey of starting their family.
Duawan is a step away from the usual pop music tropes, exploring themes such as family and relationships. The feelings of gratitude and contentment that comes from having your close ones by your side is the essence of this song. The track is penned and composed by Vicky Sandhu and has the melodic yet powerful vocals of Pav Dharia.
Sharing his experience on the song, Pav Dharia said, “Making Punjabi music isn't just a passion but a way of life for me. Not only is it entertaining for people to listen to my work but it’s such a great way for me to stay connected to my roots. Duawan holds a special meaning for me as it exemplifies the building of a family and is filled with happy vibes. Im super excited to release this track in association with Sony Music since our visions align so well. I hope this song will touch everyone’s heart!”.
Listen to Duawan by Pav Dharia here: https://smi.lnk.to/Duawan
