RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 Oct 2022 19:50 |  By RnMTeam

Duawan by Pav Dharia embraces you with a warm hug on a winter night.

MUMBAI: Here’s a special song to all the Pav Dharia fans and Punjabi music fans around the world. Duawan features a heartwarming tale of a couple moving in together and embarking on a new journey of starting their family.

Duawan is a step away from the usual pop music tropes, exploring themes such as family and relationships. The feelings of gratitude and contentment that comes from having your close ones by your side is the essence of this song. The track is penned and composed by Vicky Sandhu and has the melodic yet powerful vocals of Pav Dharia.

Sharing his experience on the song, Pav Dharia said, “Making Punjabi music isn't just a passion but a way of life for me. Not only is it entertaining for people to listen to my work but it’s such a great way for me to stay connected to my roots. Duawan holds a special meaning for me as it exemplifies the building of a family and is filled with happy vibes. Im super excited to release this track in association with Sony Music since our visions align so well. I hope this song will touch everyone’s heart!”.

Listen to Duawan by Pav Dharia here:  https://smi.lnk.to/Duawan

Tags
Duawan music Pav Dharia
Related news
 | 18 Oct 2022

Raahul Jatin on his upcoming song Humnasheeen; says, "It'll instantly put you in a good mood"

MUMBAI: Singer Raahul Jatin who is known for his heartfelt love songs like Yaadein Aane Lagi, Batao Naa and Bin Tere, has announced his next song- set to release on the 19th of October titled Humnasheen! In this interview, the young singer shares his thoughts on his upcoming romantic number.

read more
 | 18 Oct 2022

Bravo Niagara! unveils its 2022-23 concert season

MUMBAI: Bravo Niagara!

read more
 | 18 Oct 2022

Singer Gajendra Verma's first international collab ‘Maar Sutteya' finally rolls out

MUMBAI: The music industry's gem, Gajendra Verma, has been amusing us with his breathtaking voice and love-worthy songs.

read more
 | 18 Oct 2022

Toronto based GROWERS bring high energy to “TTYL” new single

MUMBAI: Energy-based band and Pop Punk pioneers GROWERS showcase their new single 'TTYL'. Released in September 2022, 'TTYL' is the second single from GROWERS’ new EP 'Cry Baby' coming soon in Winter 2023.

read more
 | 18 Oct 2022

Choti Sardarni Fame actress Akriti Agarwal, A Lucknowian Girl is Stealing away hearts with her Lip Sync Videos

MUMBAI: Like Beyonce sang, “Who runs the world, girls?” The notion of empowering women is spreading like wildfire throughout the world. Women from around the nation are becoming prominent in various fields.

read more

RnM Biz

India’s smart TV market grew 74 per cent YoY in Q2’ 22 : India CTV Report

MUMBAI : An Affle company mediasmart has released the second edition of its India CTV Report 2022read more

IPRS partners with the ZIRO Festival of Music 2022 to promote independent artists from the Northeast

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a Govt.read more

Mirchi expands its digital portfolio with the launch of – M-Ping – An audio solutions platform

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company announces the launch ofread more

‘The Blue Mic’ turns one! Hungama Artist Aloud, BIG FM celebrate first anniversary of the show

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a one-stop destination for commercial Independent entertainment, inread more

SONY KAL HINDI launches on XUMO in the THE US

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), in association with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), today aread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Himesh Reshammiya's song Dil Disco Karein is making waves. Here are our top 5 favourite songs by the rockstar hit machine which continue to rule our hearts!

MUMBAI: The hit machine Himesh Reshammiya has always delivered superhit tracks right from day 1 of entering the world of music. He has time and...read more

2
Raahul Jatin on his upcoming song Humnasheeen; says, "It'll instantly put you in a good mood"

MUMBAI: Singer Raahul Jatin who is known for his heartfelt love songs like Yaadein Aane Lagi, Batao Naa and Bin Tere, has announced his next song-...read more

3
Duawan by Pav Dharia embraces you with a warm hug on a winter night.

MUMBAI: Here’s a special song to all the Pav Dharia fans and Punjabi music fans around the world. Duawan features a heartwarming tale of a couple...read more

4
A Quick Guide to Autotune

It is no accident that auto-tune has found its way into mainstream popular music and become an instantly recognizable name and sound when used...read more

5
Bravo Niagara! unveils its 2022-23 concert season

MUMBAI: Bravo Niagara! Festival of the Arts has unveiled the 2022-23 Season fall series lineup, bringing powerhouse headliners Milos Karadaglic,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games