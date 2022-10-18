Dr. Sagar's words are so unique and have more lilt and musicality to it " says filmmaker Sudhir Mishra

MUMBAI: Creativity in its pure and undiluted form is the true definition of music. Music is an important part of our lives as it is a way of expressing our emotions. Some people consider music a way to escape from the pain of life. Music plays much more important role in our lives than just being a source of entertainment. Dr. Sagar is a well-known lyricist in the Bollywood Industry. His expressions of emotions through his lyrics are out of the ordinary.
Sudhir Mishra is a renowned Indian film director, producer, and screenwriter. Dr. Sagar was praised by Sudhir Mishra for the song "Sehmi hai Dhadkan," which is from his movie Daas Dev, by saying, "It is very rare in a song that words not only have meaning, but also a lilt and musicality." It is also rare that the music is in such sync with the lyrics which gently pushes us toward the deeper meaning of life. Dr. Sagar's lyrics and Vipin Patwa's music do just that. What adds to this is the wonderful, mellifluous and evocative voice of Atif Aslam.
The most adored song, Sehmi hai Dhadkan, has been found on several Instagram and Facebook reels, Sehmi hai Dhadkan audio is used in more than 200k on Instagram Reels and 100k on Facebook Reels, This song has also been played many times in Big Boss.
Dr. Sagar’s name was included in the list of top ten lyricists for the song "Titli." Of all the songs, he wrote, the song which got him much most love, appreciation, and recognition was the rap song, "Bambai Main Ka Ba", which was sung by and also starred the celebrity actor, "Manoj Bajpayee and was directed by Anubhav Sinha. The rap has almost crossed over 10 million views in a year.
