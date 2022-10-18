RadioandMusic
News |  18 Oct 2022 11:34 |  By RnMTeam

Choti Sardarni Fame actress Akriti Agarwal, A Lucknowian Girl is Stealing away hearts with her Lip Sync Videos

MUMBAI: Like Beyonce sang, “Who runs the world, girls?” The notion of empowering women is spreading like wildfire throughout the world. Women from around the nation are becoming prominent in various fields. And Of course one is social media, and when it comes to making content most of us only know how to post a couple of pictures every once in a while and yet we are hooked on Instagram? Reason? content creators. Akriti Agarwal is one such face whose social media expertise has become a means of gaining success in the digital realm.

From the classic Insta reels and stories, related to fashion to engaging with her subscribers and followers and announcing giveaways, Akriti has left no stone unturned to create more engagement and come up with freshly brewed content every day.

Akriti's was born on May 2nd, 2003 in the City of Nawabs, Lucknow. Later, Akriti moved to Mumbai. On the educational front, this 19-year-old actress is completing her graduation in BMS from Nirmala Memorial Foundation College. Akriti also has a younger brother named Aryan Agarwal popularly known as Neon Gamer who is also a social media influencer, and a gamer.

In the year 2020, when the world was on the brink of a deadly pandemic, Akriti began posting videos on her social media accounts. She experimented with various types of material and produced a lot of lip-syncing videos on her platform. With each video, akriti dived into the world of Influencers and content creation. Akriti's excitement and energy in her videos are adored by her viewers since she frequently presents new and innovative concepts for all her admirers.

Akriti started her social media journey in 2020, and now the actress has a huge fan base of over 1.9 million followers. This strengthened her charm and determination. Akriti captured everyone's attention right away with some fashionable and bombshell pictures.

Akriti has a YouTube channel with over 70,000+ subscribers where she uploads vlogs, prank videos, and music videos to shows her extraordinary acting skills. This diva has many upcoming projects which are bound to go viral.

Even though Akriti is only 19 years old, she already makes a good living and maintains a strong social media presence.

Her warm personality and networking abilities have led to a lot of loyal fans and customers. Several brands approach her for collaboration and marketing. She has achieved all on her own. Akriti has a slew of future films and web series projects that are guaranteed to be a smash.

Akriti Agarwal music Songs
