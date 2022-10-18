Bravo Niagara! unveils its 2022-23 concert season

MUMBAI: Bravo Niagara! Festival of the Arts has unveiled the 2022-23 Season fall series lineup, bringing powerhouse headliners Milos Karadaglic, Measha Brueggergosman-Lee, Bakithi Kumalo's Graceland Experience, and The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra to Niagara wine country starting October 23 through December 18, 2022. Spring 2023 concerts will be announced later this year. View the entire fall lineup and purchase tickets here.

Bravo Niagara! Festival of the Arts is a not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to inspiring passion for the arts through transformative musical performances and multidisciplinary artistic experiences in the Niagara Region. Watch this short reel featuring some of the extraordinary artists who have graced their stages in recent years here.

All artists and Alexis Spieldenner, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Bravo Niagara! Festival of the Arts are available for interviews.

MILOS: Reflections And Reinvention

Sunday, October 23, 2022

2:00 PM

FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre - Recital Hall, St. Catharines

"One of the most exciting and communicative classical guitarists today." –The New York Times Milos Karadaglic was named by BBC Music Magazine as one of the six greatest classical guitarists of the last century alongside guitar legend Andrés Segovia. “Every generation has that super special guitarist, one with star quality and universal appeal, praised for their effortless technique and musical integrity. We have Milos – the hottest guitarist in the world.’ (The Sunday Times).

Measha Brueggergosman-Lee

Saturday, November 5, 2022

7:00 PM

FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre - Recital Hall, St. Catharines

Bravo Niagara! is thrilled to welcome back internationally-acclaimed soprano Measha Brueggergosman-Lee as she delivers her trademark versatility in a program of classical and jazz including music from her newest album Measha JAZZ. Motivated and hungry for new experiences, Measha Brueggergosman-Lee’s career effortlessly embraces the broadest array of performance platforms and musical styles and genres. Measha began her career predominantly committed to the art of the song recital and has presented innovative programs at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in New York, Washington’s Kennedy Center, London’s Wigmore Hall, and both Konzerthaus and Musikverein in Vienna, among others.

Voices of Freedom Festival Lead Sponsor: TD Bank Group

Bakithi Kumalo's Graceland Experience

Saturday, November 19, 2022

7:30 PM

Ridley College - Mandeville Theatre, St. Catharines

Legendary 5-time Grammy Award-winning South African bassist, composer, and vocalist, Bakithi Kumalo is world-renowned for his fretless bass playing with Paul Simon for over 30 years. On the Graceland album, it is Kumalo’s bass run we hear on “You Can Call Me Al.” He has also played with Herbie Hancock, Susan Tedeschi Band, Josh Groban, Gloria Estefan, and many more. Kumalo’s fretless bass style sounds like human voices and the African grooves of his homeland. This concert will feature Bakithi and his band performing music from the Graceland album.

Presented in partnership with Ridley College

Voices of Freedom Festival Lead Sponsor: TD Bank Group

The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra: A Very Swingin' Basie Christmas

Sunday, December 18, 2022

7:30 PM

FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre - Partridge Hall, St. Catharines

*Rescheduled date. Tickets on sale now!

The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, “The Most Explosive Force in Jazz” and winner of 19 Grammy Awards, performs A Very Swingin’ Basie Christmas with special guest vocalist Carmen Bradford. The Count Basie Orchestra, today directed by Scotty Barnhart, has won every respected jazz poll in the world at least once, performed for Kings, Queens, and other world Royalty, appeared in several movies, and at every major jazz festival and concert hall in the world.

Presented in partnership with the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre as part of the Bravo Niagara! TD Jazz Series

