Singer-Songwriter Bilal Saeed highlights body positivity musically

MUMBAI:After giving out multiple hits in the industry, Singer-Songwriter Bilal Saeed is ready to take the music world by storm with his latest release, 'The Umbrella Song' featuring Fateh Singh. Shot and directed by Adnan Qazi, the music video calls attention to modern-day female beauty standards. Bilal Saeed aims to use his pen and this inevitable earworm as means to break stereotypes and alter the hypocritical lens through which the realm of physical appearances is in view. Bilal shares his idea of beauty which is anything and everything: every colour, every form and every age. The project is a dedication to those women who stand firm in the face of ageism, racism, body shaming and objectification.

Talking about his latest release, Bilal expresses, "It feels like I’m about to release my debut song. Just as thrilled for the album and this track. I have always had issues with the way beauty is perceived especially online and I just wanted to let every woman know that she’s beautiful because she is! Super excited on my collaboration with Fateh Singh since he was one of the artists I did my earlier songs with. It was a success then and I am hoping for similar results this time around too."

Based out of UK, Bilal also aspires to show the world through this song that his music label, One Two Records, is all about diversity, inclusivity and acceptance, whether it comes to the ideas they portray, the songs they release or the artists they put their faith in. Bilal himself made it past the struggles of the industry and is closely familiar with what various discriminatory barriers can do to a person's ability to grow. The song is his endeavour to show everyone that diversity is beautiful.

The voice behind Teri Khair Mangdi (movie: Baar Baar Dekho), Judaiya (ft.Ezu & Isabelle Kaif), Baari and Baari 2 (ft.Momina Mustehsan) and some of his evergreen hits Bewafa Bewafa, 12 Saal, Heeriye and many more, highlights how this song came in the notion "The Umbrella Song was basically something I created for an ad. One of our finest producers here in Pakistan requested a fun track for a commercial but as I was making it, I realized how much it actually did reflect on my music and me as an artist. I immediately started working on it to make it part of my album. The video was shot both in the UK and Pakistan and went through a journey of transition and multiple shoots before I realised how exactly I wanted the product to be. Hopefully, my honesty reflects through it."

He has penned lyrics and composed music for Arjun Kanungo and Neha Kakkar's La La La.

Been in the industry for more than a decade now, he's released singles like Mitti Da Khadona, Beqarar Dil, No Make Up (ft.Bohemia), Twinkle Twinkle (ft.Young Desi), Baarish, Allah Hoo, Suroor (ft.Neha Kakkar), Kaash (ft.Bloodline), Lethal Combination (ft.Roach Killa), Ku Ku (ft.Dr.Zeus & Young Fateh), Adhi Adhi Raat, 2 Number (ft.Amrinder Gill, Dr.Zeus & Young Fateh) to name some.

Shilpa Sharda, Director of Artists Services – Believe India comments, “Independent artists like Bilal Saeed create a perfect assortment of music across borders. We are happy to work with him for the release of his latest album. We have built strong and prosperous relationships with some of the biggest artists in and across India, purely on the skills and expertise that we bring to the platform and our goal continues to support all artists and labels locally, at all stages of their career”

Believe Artist Services earlier announced a collaboration with veteran singer-songwriter Lucky Ali, have popular artists on its roster with the likes of MC Stan, MC Altaf, Sachin-Jigar, Punjabi popstars R Nait, Himmat Sandhu, Amrit Maan and popular Indian and Tamil film composer and singer Leon James.

