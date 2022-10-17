RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 Oct 2022 12:38 |  By RnMTeam

A Quick Guide to Autotune

It is no accident that auto-tune has found its way into mainstream popular music and become an instantly recognizable name and sound when used creatively. Here is a quick guide to auto-tune, what it is, and what it can and can’t do.

What Is It?

When Auto-tune was first created back in 1996, ithad a single purpose. The software was designed to beused to correct the pitch on notes where the performer was slightly off. It represented a distinct advantage in the studio, saving both time and money by allowing less-than-perfect recordings to be fixed and used, preventing a constant repetition of recording vocal lines.

In the time that’s followed, the powerful vocal tool has found alternative uses, but it remains best used for giving a helping hand to vocalists in the studio. It doesn’t require any secondary input to work and is quick and easy to use for producers.There are a few different versions of the software released by the creator, Antares, and it’s also affordable, thanks to the light version of auto tune called Auto-tune Access.

How Does It Work?

Auto-tune works by taking a signal received from an input, usually a microphone, automatically detecting the pitch of the input and then making changes to it using your predefined parameters to correct that pitch. It can do this in one of two ways.

The first is almost fully automatic and thus is called “Auto Mode”. It will take an input and automatically adjust each note that it receives to the closest pitch, which is controlled by the user setting the key and correction options.

The second is Graph Mode, which is more complex but allows for a greater level of control, meaning the user can adjust every note and adjust the output in a very granular level of correction of the pitch.

What It Can’t Do

There’s a misconception that auto-tune can turn anyone into a great vocalist, but that isn’t true at all.Auto-tune is designed to do its work without its use even beingdetected. It’s used both in the studio and in live performances, carefully giving vocalists a helping hand to correct the pitch if they don’t get it perfect. It’s not designed to fix someone’s singing completely. Auto-tune works best when the adjustments it needs to make are minor, and not extreme. For this reason, it won’t take a tone-deaf amateur who can’t sing at all and make them a solo artist at the click of a button.

Obvious Auto-Tune

It didn’t take long before artists took auto-tune and turned it up to the max. Vocal performances from artists like T-Pain, who have defined a signature sound by overdoing the pitch correction offered by auto-tune,have created a unique sound in their own right. Cher’s Believe also offers a look behind the proverbial curtain of auto-tune and instead of hurting the performance, actually adds something to it. This is the world of obvious auto-tune.

Whether you love it or hate it, auto-tune is here to stay, and it’s likely used to some extent on almost all of the vocal recordings in popular music today.

 

Tags
Auto Mode T-Pain music
Related news
 | 17 Oct 2022

Paytm Insider collaborates with Bhasha Centre and presents a series of engaging plays by 'Aagaz Theatre Trust' and 'Third Space Collective'

MUMBAI: Theatre groups in India, barring the established few, rarely have the ability or resources to travel with their plays or even do more than a handful of shows in their own cities.

read more
 | 17 Oct 2022

According to filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, Dr. Sagar's words are extremely unique and have a better lilt and melodic sense

MUMBAI: Creativity in its pure and undiluted form is the true definition of music. Music is an important part of our lives as it is a way of expressing our emotions. Some people consider music a way to escape from the pain of life.

read more
 | 17 Oct 2022

Singer-Songwriter Bilal Saeed highlights body positivity musically

MUMBAI:After giving out multiple hits in the industry, Singer-Songwriter Bilal Saeed is ready to take the music world by storm with his latest release, 'The Umbrella Song' featuring Fateh Singh.

read more
 | 17 Oct 2022

Jasmin and Gippy explore the city of Amritsar as they promote their film Honeymoon

MUMBAI: Closer to the release date, the team of ‘Honeymoon’ is on a promotional spree! The lead couple flew down to Amritsar, Punjab and took an amazing tour while promoting the film.

read more
 | 17 Oct 2022

"I am truly delighted and thrilled for all the love the audience has been showering on Kingpin." says singer Lekka on crossing five million views worldwide for her song

MUMBAI: Deeply moving music always leaves a lasting influence on our minds. Lekka, a well-known artist, just dropped Kingpin, her newest song in which she is portrayed as a fearless leader. The words "strong," "badass," and "powerful" perfectly characterize her song.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS partners with the ZIRO Festival of Music 2022 to promote independent artists from the Northeast

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a Govt.read more

Mirchi expands its digital portfolio with the launch of – M-Ping – An audio solutions platform

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company announces the launch ofread more

‘The Blue Mic’ turns one! Hungama Artist Aloud, BIG FM celebrate first anniversary of the show

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a one-stop destination for commercial Independent entertainment, inread more

SONY KAL HINDI launches on XUMO in the THE US

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), in association with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), today aread more

Chirate Ventures leads $ 3MM financing round in Artium Academy

MUMBAI: Other early-stage investors like Anicut Capital, Jet Synthesis and Whiteboard Capital as read more

top# 5 articles

1
Himesh Reshammiya's song Dil Disco Karein is making waves. Here are our top 5 favourite songs by the rockstar hit machine which continue to rule our hearts!

MUMBAI: The hit machine Himesh Reshammiya has always delivered superhit tracks right from day 1 of entering the world of music. He has time and...read more

2
"I am truly delighted and thrilled for all the love the audience has been showering on Kingpin." says singer Lekka on crossing five million views worldwide for her song

MUMBAI: Deeply moving music always leaves a lasting influence on our minds. Lekka, a well-known artist, just dropped Kingpin, her newest song in...read more

3
Jasmin and Gippy explore the city of Amritsar as they promote their film Honeymoon

MUMBAI: Closer to the release date, the team of ‘Honeymoon’ is on a promotional spree! The lead couple flew down to Amritsar, Punjab and took an...read more

4
Singer-Songwriter Bilal Saeed highlights body positivity musically

MUMBAI:After giving out multiple hits in the industry, Singer-Songwriter Bilal Saeed is ready to take the music world by storm with his latest...read more

5
According to filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, Dr. Sagar's words are extremely unique and have a better lilt and melodic sense

MUMBAI: Creativity in its pure and undiluted form is the true definition of music. Music is an important part of our lives as it is a way of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games