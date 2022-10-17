RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 Oct 2022 18:27 |  By RnMTeam

Himesh Reshammiya's song Dil Disco Karein is making waves. Here are our top 5 favourite songs by the rockstar hit machine which continue to rule our hearts!

MUMBAI: The hit machine Himesh Reshammiya has always delivered superhit tracks right from day 1 of entering the world of music. He has time and again proven his mettle as the top music composer and singer in the country as well as the globe. There have been several songs which have continued to rule music lovers playlists be it in the space of romance, party songs or even heartbreak. The sensational singer has now released India’s first music video set in the future which is the biggest party track of the year titled Dil Disco Karein. Here's a look at Rockstar Himesh Reshammiya's top songs which continue to rule out hearts!

Hookah Bar : This song needs no introduction. Hookah Bar which features Akshay Kumar and Asin is a cult song which is on top of everyone's playlist in all age groups. The song is sung by Himesh Reshammiya and it is one of the most sensational songs of all time.

Tera Surroor : Written and sung by Himesh Reshammiya, Tera Surroor is a song that has everyone's hearts. The phenomenal melody and foot tapping tune has gone on to become a worldwide sensation. The song is from the film Aap Ka Surroor and also stars Himesh himself. With this song, the rockstar Himesh has surely solidified his position as the best and most sought after musician.

Dil Disco Karein : This song brings India’s first music video set in the future.  Hit machine Himesh Reshammiya never fails to surprise us with his music compositions and music videos. His latest track Dil Disco Karein is the fourth track from the album Suroor 2021.The album  has already garnered lots of love and appreciation for the heart warming melody. The track Dil Disco Karein is a visual treat for the fans and the extravagant effects is what makes it stand apart.

Aashiq Banaya Aapne : Romance, feelings and emotions, this fabulous song is enjoyed by one and all over the years. The song features Emraan Hashmi and is sung and composed by our very own, Himesh Reshammiya. An iconic song which is heard by everyone till date, Aashiq Banaya Aapne has a special place in our hearts.

Jumme Ki Raat : Jumme Ki Raat is from Salman Khan's superhit film, Kick. Himesh Reshammiya's composition in this track is unparalleled and one can surely not resist taking to the dance floor and performing on the hookstep with this number.

 

Tags
Himesh Reshammiya song Dil Disco Karein
Related news
 | 13 Oct 2022

After crossing 5 billion (5000 million views ) views across YouTube on the first 3 songs of mega blockbuster hit album surroor 2021 which includes short videos as well I’m launching the 4 the song “Dil Disco Karein” from the same album which is the first

MUMBAI: This comes in after the first 3 songs of Surroor 2021 album have crossed a historic 5 billion views across YouTube including short videos and besides these 5000 million views across YouTube on the first 3 songs of the album there are more than 525 million views on the official YouTube ch

read more
 | 30 Sep 2022

For All Those Heartbroken Souls Out There, Witness The Most Heart-Wrenching Song In Shekhar Khanijo's Akhiyan, Starring Karan Kundra and Erica Fernandes

MUMBAI: Music is one thing that provides the heart with what it demands. Akhiyan, the much anticipated new single from Shekhar Khanijo, is going to be one of those songs that, with its rhythm and beautiful voice, will undoubtedly make us fall in love.

read more
 | 28 Sep 2022

Mansi Bagla's new song Tujhse Milne Ki Aas by singer Raveena Mehta for Ruskin Bond's anthology releases now

MUMBAI: Producer Mansi Bagla is best known for her maiden project Forensic, a crime thriller directed by Vishal Furia and stars Vikrant Massey & Radhika Apte as the main lead.

read more
 | 09 Sep 2022

Paytm Insider & Swiggy SteppinOut join hands to bring the country’s king of playback singing Arijit Singh’s ‘India Tour’

MUMBAI: If there is a Bollywood singer who has mastered the art of versatility, it is none other than Arijit Singh.

read more
 | 05 Sep 2022

On the occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Hit Machine Himesh Reshammiya releases the first bhajan sung by him titled Ganpati Gajaanann under his third music label which has received 5 million views within one day

MUMBAI: Hit music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya, has taken fans by surprise again with his latest track Ganpati Gajaanann on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The song is the first single from his third label named Himesh Reshammiya Devotional.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS partners with the ZIRO Festival of Music 2022 to promote independent artists from the Northeast

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a Govt.read more

Mirchi expands its digital portfolio with the launch of – M-Ping – An audio solutions platform

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company announces the launch ofread more

‘The Blue Mic’ turns one! Hungama Artist Aloud, BIG FM celebrate first anniversary of the show

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a one-stop destination for commercial Independent entertainment, inread more

SONY KAL HINDI launches on XUMO in the THE US

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), in association with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), today aread more

Chirate Ventures leads $ 3MM financing round in Artium Academy

MUMBAI: Other early-stage investors like Anicut Capital, Jet Synthesis and Whiteboard Capital as read more

top# 5 articles

1
"I am truly delighted and thrilled for all the love the audience has been showering on Kingpin." says singer Lekka on crossing five million views worldwide for her song

MUMBAI: Deeply moving music always leaves a lasting influence on our minds. Lekka, a well-known artist, just dropped Kingpin, her newest song in...read more

2
Himesh Reshammiya's song Dil Disco Karein is making waves. Here are our top 5 favourite songs by the rockstar hit machine which continue to rule our hearts!

MUMBAI: The hit machine Himesh Reshammiya has always delivered superhit tracks right from day 1 of entering the world of music. He has time and...read more

3
Jasmin and Gippy explore the city of Amritsar as they promote their film Honeymoon

MUMBAI: Closer to the release date, the team of ‘Honeymoon’ is on a promotional spree! The lead couple flew down to Amritsar, Punjab and took an...read more

4
Singer-Songwriter Bilal Saeed highlights body positivity musically

MUMBAI:After giving out multiple hits in the industry, Singer-Songwriter Bilal Saeed is ready to take the music world by storm with his latest...read more

5
According to filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, Dr. Sagar's words are extremely unique and have a better lilt and melodic sense

MUMBAI: Creativity in its pure and undiluted form is the true definition of music. Music is an important part of our lives as it is a way of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games