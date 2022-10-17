Himesh Reshammiya's song Dil Disco Karein is making waves. Here are our top 5 favourite songs by the rockstar hit machine which continue to rule our hearts!

MUMBAI: The hit machine Himesh Reshammiya has always delivered superhit tracks right from day 1 of entering the world of music. He has time and again proven his mettle as the top music composer and singer in the country as well as the globe. There have been several songs which have continued to rule music lovers playlists be it in the space of romance, party songs or even heartbreak. The sensational singer has now released India’s first music video set in the future which is the biggest party track of the year titled Dil Disco Karein. Here's a look at Rockstar Himesh Reshammiya's top songs which continue to rule out hearts!

Hookah Bar : This song needs no introduction. Hookah Bar which features Akshay Kumar and Asin is a cult song which is on top of everyone's playlist in all age groups. The song is sung by Himesh Reshammiya and it is one of the most sensational songs of all time.

Tera Surroor : Written and sung by Himesh Reshammiya, Tera Surroor is a song that has everyone's hearts. The phenomenal melody and foot tapping tune has gone on to become a worldwide sensation. The song is from the film Aap Ka Surroor and also stars Himesh himself. With this song, the rockstar Himesh has surely solidified his position as the best and most sought after musician.

Dil Disco Karein : This song brings India’s first music video set in the future. Hit machine Himesh Reshammiya never fails to surprise us with his music compositions and music videos. His latest track Dil Disco Karein is the fourth track from the album Suroor 2021.The album has already garnered lots of love and appreciation for the heart warming melody. The track Dil Disco Karein is a visual treat for the fans and the extravagant effects is what makes it stand apart.

Aashiq Banaya Aapne : Romance, feelings and emotions, this fabulous song is enjoyed by one and all over the years. The song features Emraan Hashmi and is sung and composed by our very own, Himesh Reshammiya. An iconic song which is heard by everyone till date, Aashiq Banaya Aapne has a special place in our hearts.

Jumme Ki Raat : Jumme Ki Raat is from Salman Khan's superhit film, Kick. Himesh Reshammiya's composition in this track is unparalleled and one can surely not resist taking to the dance floor and performing on the hookstep with this number.