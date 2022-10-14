Singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta's new single ‘Bewafaa’ depicts the journey of women coping with heartbreak

MUMBAI: As a society, monogamy is something most of us seek in love and companionship. Infidelity in relationships is something that can not only take away your partner's trust but also is one of the main reasons for many break-ups in the world.

Singer-Songwriter Raveena Mehta's new single 'Bewafaa' is a perfect track to express how a person feels after they have been deceived by their partner whom they loved unconditionally. The music video also goes out to depict how a woman has to still carry on with her life yet claim her power and dignity while being shattered by being cheated on by their partner.

Upon asking Raveena Mehta what the true inspiration behind the song was, she mentioned, "Bewafaa is a hard-hitting song about unrequited love and disloyalty. 'Bewafaa' is a word that for better or for worse many around the world can relate to, and I felt to put those emotions out there through a song would be beautiful and soul-touching. Upon conversing with Azadd he created the most beautiful composition and music for this song.

This song for me is more than just my next single, it is an emotion and I'm certain that many people will resonate with it. The hook of the song always gives me goosebumps, the lyrics are 'Kisko Karu Gila Ke Tu Bhi Bewafaa Nikla'. This song was shot in London at the famous Winter Wonderland and many beautiful winter-struck streets, which I believe adds to the feel of the song.”

We are certain that this song will be the new heartbreak anthem, once you listen to it - you will be too! Check out Bewafaa on Raveena Mehta’s YouTube channel and all streaming platforms on the 14th of October.