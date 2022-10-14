RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  14 Oct 2022 13:18 |  By RnMTeam

Shalmali Kholgade echoes her emotions through the lockdown with her new album ‘2X Side B’

MUMBAI: Shalmali Kholgade, the rising Indian playback artist, and the voice behind hits like ‘Pareshaan’,‘Balam Pichkari’ and ‘Lat Lag Gayee’ has finally announced the release of her much-awaited album ‘2X Side B’. The album launches with its first track- ‘Chills’ and is the sequel to her 2X Side A album that launched in 2021.

This partnership has been under Believe Label & Artist Solutions (L&AS) which aims to strengthen its collaborations with labels and artists in India through its smart distribution and marketing solutions vertical.

The album 2X Side B, is a reverberation of the myriad of emotions everyone has gone through the challenging period of the lockdown. It talks about how the pandemic gave her the motivation to write songs that cover a wide range of emotions- laughter, love, anger, despair, creating a very popular choice and groovy album. This album contrasts with her first one that places a greater emphasis on other emotions than love. The music this time is groovy unlike the more- easy listening tracks on 2X Side A.

The first track- ‘Chills’ talks about her personal experience of love being vain and thrill behind it where she sings fantasizing about her lover. It talks about how a beautiful emotion like love also goes through its arc with the changing dynamics of time and space during the pandemic.

2X Side B hosts other tracks like We Back, Chills, Garden Variety Hater ft. Vasundhara Vee, Interrupt Me ft. Ranj, Tum Na Mile, Enough Of You, Chalta Hai ft. Vishal Dadlani and HanumanKind, Running and Locomoco. Working together with other artists lends a varied charm and a distinctive touch into the tunes and the album as a whole.

Speaking about the album, Shalmali said, “A lot is written on Love – it is a universal emotion, and we could never have enough of it. But I guess I just couldn’t shake off the fact that there’s so much more than just love to write about. This coupled with the fact that the lockdown, acquainted us all with emotions and circumstances that we wouldn’t find ourselves in other wise – I’ve written about them in the album. This is my life’s best work so far and I can’t wait for the world to get in on it.”

Vinay Guwalani – Director, Label & Artist Solutions – Believe India adds, “Shalmali is talent powerhouse and has the ability to garner audience attention with her passion in what she creates and with all the numerous hits that she has given to the music industry. She has an unparallel fan following, and at Believe, we aspire to closely work with all our artists to soar to new heights. All songs in 2X Side B are something to look out for and I have no doubt that the audience will be astonished to see Shalmali in her impeccable independent avatar.”

Believe Label and Artist Solutions (L&AS) has the expertise in assisting Labels and Artists with guidance and support on digital distribution sales strategic initiatives, audio and video services and partnerships with digital service providers.

Tags
Shalmali Kholgade Believe Label Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 14 Oct 2022

LiFTED Asia debuts new LiFTED LOUNGE VOL.1 EP Series

MUMBAI: Asia’s leading pan-Asian Hip Hop Platform LiFTED releases its first EP under the title LiFTED LOUNGE – an ongoing series that will showcase the region’s top artists and emerging talent to the world.

read more
 | 14 Oct 2022

AHPS Event Breaks Record, Sees Over 1000 Students from 31 Schools Participate in the 9th Annual AHPS Mega Event.

MUMBAI: Recently, Academic Heights Public School's 9th Annual Mega Event was completed with great success. The event was hosted at the Gateway Group of Institutions in Sonipat, Haryana, and was hailed as a phenomenal success.

read more
 | 14 Oct 2022

Percept ICE conceptualizes and executes the spectacular 'Paco Rabanne FAME' launch

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Events & Brand Activations Domain Company of Percept Limited, conceptualized and executed the spectacular ‘Paco Rabanne FAME’ event to celebrate and unveil their latest feminine fragrance ‘FAME’.

read more
 | 14 Oct 2022

Singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta's new single ‘Bewafaa’ depicts the journey of women coping with heartbreak

MUMBAI: As a society, monogamy is something most of us seek in love and companionship. Infidelity in relationships is something that can not only take away your partner's trust but also is one of the main reasons for many break-ups in the world.

read more
 | 13 Oct 2022

After crossing 5 billion (5000 million views ) views across YouTube on the first 3 songs of mega blockbuster hit album surroor 2021 which includes short videos as well I’m launching the 4 the song “Dil Disco Karein” from the same album which is the first

MUMBAI: This comes in after the first 3 songs of Surroor 2021 album have crossed a historic 5 billion views across YouTube including short videos and besides these 5000 million views across YouTube on the first 3 songs of the album there are more than 525 million views on the official YouTube ch

read more

RnM Biz

SONY KAL HINDI launches on XUMO in the THE US

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), in association with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), today aread more

Chirate Ventures leads $ 3MM financing round in Artium Academy

MUMBAI: Other early-stage investors like Anicut Capital, Jet Synthesis and Whiteboard Capital as read more

Milaan Foundation partners with Sony Music Entertainment India to empower adolescent girls in India

MUMBAI: Milaan Foundation is delighted to announce new funding from Sony Music Entertainment Indiread more

Sound Royalties expand into Canada

MUMBAI: U.S.-based Sound Royalties continues to build its international network of regional repreread more

RED FM’s campaign “Stree-Rickshaw” empowers female E-Rickshaw driver

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced “Stree-Riread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
BroBazaar Onboards Jitendra Nayyar as its CFO Consultant and Mentor

MUMBAI: BroBazaar, India's tech-enabled, B2B digital platform for real estate builders and brokers, is appointing Jitendra Nayyar as CFO consultant...read more

2
Paytm Insider collaborates with Bhasha Centre and presents a series of engaging plays by ‘Aagaz Theatre Trust’ and ‘Third Space Collective’

MUMBAI: Theatre groups in India, barring the established few, rarely have the ability or resources to travel with their plays or even do more than a...read more

3
Percept ICE conceptualizes and executes the spectacular 'Paco Rabanne FAME' launch

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Events & Brand Activations Domain Company of Percept Limited, conceptualized and executed the...read more

4
Singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta's new single ‘Bewafaa’ depicts the journey of women coping with heartbreak

MUMBAI: As a society, monogamy is something most of us seek in love and companionship. Infidelity in relationships is something that can not only...read more

5
AHPS Event Breaks Record, Sees Over 1000 Students from 31 Schools Participate in the 9th Annual AHPS Mega Event.

MUMBAI: Recently, Academic Heights Public School's 9th Annual Mega Event was completed with great success. The event was hosted at the Gateway Group...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games