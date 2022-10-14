Percept ICE conceptualizes and executes the spectacular 'Paco Rabanne FAME' launch

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Events & Brand Activations Domain Company of Percept Limited, conceptualized and executed the spectacular ‘Paco Rabanne FAME’ event to celebrate and unveil their latest feminine fragrance ‘FAME’. The launch event was held at Jolie’s in Mumbai on 28 September, 2022 and saw an attendance of over 150 exclusive By-Invite guests.

Paco Rabanne hosted the event to launch their latest feminine fragrance called ‘Fame’. A bold new vision of femininity ‘Fame’ is the quintessence of avant-garde luxury. A super-innovative composition, bursting with precious ingredients, the perfume offers a truly irresistible scent, radiating joy and audacious sensuality. 90% of natural origin, ‘Fame’ is crafted in Grasse, France, from precious, customized, sustainable ingredients obtained through cutting-edge technology.

Percept ICE’s scope of work included designing, conceptualizing, planning, producing and executing the entire on-ground event, inclusive of guest list management, artist coordination, security supervision, F&B curation, booking reservations and seamless co-ordination of the entire on ground show. Guests were first welcomed and directed to the Brand Heritage Room showcasing a unique display of some archive visuals of the four Paco Rabanne Muses & Iconic Pieces. From here guests walked the “Pink Carpet” with dazzling lights to replicate the experience of paparazzi clicks. The unique event featured various experience zones including a flower photo-wall to enable themed photo-ops, a Fragrance Discovery Bar where people could experience the top notes of the fragrance, a Bottle Reveal area where a large scale dummy of the perfume was placed, a curved wall with niches displaying the real perfume bottles, and an Infinity Photo-op area where another small replica of the fragrance was placed.

The launch event was attended by many notable celebrities and influencers including Zahra Khan, Pria Kataria Puri, Meghna Kaur, top KOL’s, Editors of leading magazines, HNI’s, Jolie’s exclusive members and key retailers from the beauty industry. DJ Kayan was the main artist for the event, while DJ Ved was the opening act and closing act. Guests thoroughly enjoyed the specially curated Cocktail Menu incorporating some of the key ingredients of the fragrance viz. Jasmine, Mango, & Vanilla, and themed food items integrating elements of the fragrance.

Biju Anthony, CEO, Baccarose said, “Paco Rabanne, being one of the top performing brands at Baccarose, was looking for a grand launch of their new feminine fragrance, Fame. The event was designed and executed exceptionally well by Percept and we were very glad to have worked with them on this launch.”

Khushi Singh, Vice President – Experiential Marketing, Percept ICE said, “We were delighted to receive the mandate to manage the unveiling of Paco Rabanne’s FAME fragrance in India. Given the brand’s global stature and the unique intricacies of the perfume domain, we had to conceptualize a completely innovative, out-of-the-box launch activity highlighting the key notes of the perfume to every attending invitee. The diverse experience zones, themed décor and curated F&B brought alive the fragrance notes, immersed and transported every guest on a 360-degree journey to live the fragrance, making it an exclusive, incomparable, multi-sensory launch event. We are grateful to Paco Rabanne for commending us with an opportunity to conceptualize the launch of ‘Fame’, and we look forward to managing many more such innovative experiential activities for them in future.”