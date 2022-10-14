RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  14 Oct 2022 13:54 |  By RnMTeam

Percept ICE conceptualizes and executes the spectacular 'Paco Rabanne FAME' launch

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Events & Brand Activations Domain Company of Percept Limited, conceptualized and executed the spectacular ‘Paco Rabanne FAME’ event to celebrate and unveil their latest feminine fragrance ‘FAME’. The launch event was held at Jolie’s in Mumbai on 28 September, 2022 and saw an attendance of over 150 exclusive By-Invite guests. 

Paco Rabanne hosted the event to launch their latest feminine fragrance called ‘Fame’. A bold new vision of femininity ‘Fame’ is the quintessence of avant-garde luxury. A super-innovative composition, bursting with precious ingredients, the perfume offers a truly irresistible scent, radiating joy and audacious sensuality. 90% of natural origin, ‘Fame’ is crafted in Grasse, France, from precious, customized, sustainable ingredients obtained through cutting-edge technology. 

Percept ICE’s scope of work included designing, conceptualizing, planning, producing and executing the entire on-ground event, inclusive of guest list management, artist coordination, security supervision, F&B curation, booking reservations and seamless co-ordination of the entire on ground show. Guests were first welcomed and directed to the Brand Heritage Room showcasing a unique display of some archive visuals of the four Paco Rabanne Muses & Iconic Pieces. From here guests walked the “Pink Carpet” with dazzling lights to replicate the experience of paparazzi clicks. The unique event featured various experience zones including a flower photo-wall to enable themed photo-ops, a Fragrance Discovery Bar where people could experience the top notes of the fragrance, a Bottle Reveal area where a large scale dummy of the perfume was placed, a curved wall with niches displaying the real perfume bottles, and an Infinity Photo-op area where another small replica of the fragrance was placed. 

The launch event was attended by many notable celebrities and influencers including Zahra Khan, Pria Kataria Puri, Meghna Kaur, top KOL’s, Editors of leading magazines, HNI’s, Jolie’s exclusive members and key retailers from the beauty industry. DJ Kayan was the main artist for the event, while DJ Ved was the opening act and closing act. Guests thoroughly enjoyed the specially curated Cocktail Menu incorporating some of the key ingredients of the fragrance viz. Jasmine, Mango, & Vanilla, and themed food items integrating elements of the fragrance.

Biju Anthony, CEO, Baccarose said, “Paco Rabanne, being one of the top performing brands at Baccarose, was looking for a grand launch of their new feminine fragrance, Fame. The event was designed and executed exceptionally well by Percept and we were very glad to have worked with them on this launch.” 

Khushi Singh, Vice President – Experiential Marketing, Percept ICE said, “We were delighted to receive the mandate to manage the unveiling of Paco Rabanne’s FAME fragrance in India. Given the brand’s global stature and the unique intricacies of the perfume domain, we had to conceptualize a completely innovative, out-of-the-box launch activity highlighting the key notes of the perfume to every attending invitee. The diverse experience zones, themed décor and curated F&B brought alive the fragrance notes, immersed and transported every guest on a 360-degree journey to live the fragrance, making it an exclusive, incomparable, multi-sensory launch event. We are grateful to Paco Rabanne for commending us with an opportunity to conceptualize the launch of ‘Fame’, and we look forward to managing many more such innovative experiential activities for them in future.”

Tags
Percept ICE digitICE Songs music
Related news
 | 14 Oct 2022

AHPS Event Breaks Record, Sees Over 1000 Students from 31 Schools Participate in the 9th Annual AHPS Mega Event.

MUMBAI: Recently, Academic Heights Public School's 9th Annual Mega Event was completed with great success. The event was hosted at the Gateway Group of Institutions in Sonipat, Haryana, and was hailed as a phenomenal success.

read more
 | 14 Oct 2022

Singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta's new single ‘Bewafaa’ depicts the journey of women coping with heartbreak

MUMBAI: As a society, monogamy is something most of us seek in love and companionship. Infidelity in relationships is something that can not only take away your partner's trust but also is one of the main reasons for many break-ups in the world.

read more
 | 14 Oct 2022

Shalmali Kholgade echoes her emotions through the lockdown with her new album ‘2X Side B’

MUMBAI: Shalmali Kholgade, the rising Indian playback artist, and the voice behind hits like ‘Pareshaan’,‘Balam Pichkari’ and ‘Lat Lag Gayee’ has finally announced the release of her much-awaited album ‘2X Side B’.

read more
 | 13 Oct 2022

After crossing 5 billion (5000 million views ) views across YouTube on the first 3 songs of mega blockbuster hit album surroor 2021 which includes short videos as well I’m launching the 4 the song “Dil Disco Karein” from the same album which is the first

MUMBAI: This comes in after the first 3 songs of Surroor 2021 album have crossed a historic 5 billion views across YouTube including short videos and besides these 5000 million views across YouTube on the first 3 songs of the album there are more than 525 million views on the official YouTube ch

read more
 | 12 Oct 2022

Shruti Pathak releases "Haaniya," a soulful Punjabi music video

MUMBAI: Shruti Pathak, the melodious voice behind chartbuster songs like Shubharambh, Aas Paas Khuda, Tujhe Bhula Diya, Mar Jawaan, Criminal, and many more, has come up with an original Punjabi song, "Haaniya", out now.

read more

RnM Biz

SONY KAL HINDI launches on XUMO in the THE US

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), in association with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), today aread more

Chirate Ventures leads $ 3MM financing round in Artium Academy

MUMBAI: Other early-stage investors like Anicut Capital, Jet Synthesis and Whiteboard Capital as read more

Milaan Foundation partners with Sony Music Entertainment India to empower adolescent girls in India

MUMBAI: Milaan Foundation is delighted to announce new funding from Sony Music Entertainment Indiread more

Sound Royalties expand into Canada

MUMBAI: U.S.-based Sound Royalties continues to build its international network of regional repreread more

RED FM’s campaign “Stree-Rickshaw” empowers female E-Rickshaw driver

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced “Stree-Riread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta's new single ‘Bewafaa’ depicts the journey of women coping with heartbreak

MUMBAI: As a society, monogamy is something most of us seek in love and companionship. Infidelity in relationships is something that can not only...read more

2
Percept ICE conceptualizes and executes the spectacular 'Paco Rabanne FAME' launch

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Events & Brand Activations Domain Company of Percept Limited, conceptualized and executed the...read more

3
AHPS Event Breaks Record, Sees Over 1000 Students from 31 Schools Participate in the 9th Annual AHPS Mega Event.

MUMBAI: Recently, Academic Heights Public School's 9th Annual Mega Event was completed with great success. The event was hosted at the Gateway Group...read more

4
Shalmali Kholgade echoes her emotions through the lockdown with her new album ‘2X Side B’

MUMBAI: Shalmali Kholgade, the rising Indian playback artist, and the voice behind hits like ‘Pareshaan’,‘Balam Pichkari’ and ‘Lat Lag Gayee’ has...read more

5
Paytm Insider collaborates with Bhasha Centre and presents a series of engaging plays by ‘Aagaz Theatre Trust’ and ‘Third Space Collective’

MUMBAI: Theatre groups in India, barring the established few, rarely have the ability or resources to travel with their plays or even do more than a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games