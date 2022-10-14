LiFTED Asia debuts new LiFTED LOUNGE VOL.1 EP Series

MUMBAI: Asia’s leading pan-Asian Hip Hop Platform LiFTED releases its first EP under the title LiFTED LOUNGE – an ongoing series that will showcase the region’s top artists and emerging talent to the world. Mongolia’s Hip-Hop Don GINJIN leads the charge with a fiery new track, ‘Yellow Django’ released on b2 Music in partnership with Jagermeister and distributed by The Orchard.
The track, written in response to the Asian hate that started during the COVID pandemic, sees GINJIN at his edgy, defiant best over a pulsating Trap beat and lyrics like, ‘They say Asians all looks the same…is you stupid, or is you lame?’
After some time off, Mongolia’s undisputed top dog has returned with both guns blazing, as he calls out ‘They call me Yellow Django (I’m still chained but my chain gold)’. And later claims his country and birth right, ‘Kublai Khan blood in my veins’. With GINJIN delivering his bars in sure-fire English, this Hip Hop banger has the potential to be an international hit. With over 50 million YouTube views on his videos, often with his partner Mrs M, GINJIN has proven to be an unstoppable force in Asian Hip Hop. ‘Yellow Django’ marks his first all-English release, and the beginning of his international career.
