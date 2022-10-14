RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  14 Oct 2022 14:12 |  By RnMTeam

LiFTED Asia debuts new LiFTED LOUNGE VOL.1 EP Series

MUMBAI: Asia’s leading pan-Asian Hip Hop Platform LiFTED releases its first EP under the title LiFTED LOUNGE – an ongoing series that will showcase the region’s top artists and emerging talent to the world. Mongolia’s Hip-Hop Don GINJIN leads the charge with a fiery new track, ‘Yellow Django’ released on b2 Music in partnership with Jagermeister and distributed by The Orchard.

The track, written in response to the Asian hate that started during the COVID pandemic, sees GINJIN at his edgy, defiant best over a pulsating Trap beat and lyrics like, ‘They say Asians all looks the same…is you stupid, or is you lame?’

After some time off, Mongolia’s undisputed top dog has returned with both guns blazing, as he calls out ‘They call me Yellow Django (I’m still chained but my chain gold)’. And later claims his country and birth right, ‘Kublai Khan blood in my veins’. With GINJIN delivering his bars in sure-fire English, this Hip Hop banger has the potential to be an international hit. With over 50 million YouTube views on his videos, often with his partner Mrs M, GINJIN has proven to be an unstoppable force in Asian Hip Hop. ‘Yellow Django’ marks his first all-English release, and the beginning of his international career.

Tags
hip hop The Orchard Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 14 Oct 2022

AHPS Event Breaks Record, Sees Over 1000 Students from 31 Schools Participate in the 9th Annual AHPS Mega Event.

MUMBAI: Recently, Academic Heights Public School's 9th Annual Mega Event was completed with great success. The event was hosted at the Gateway Group of Institutions in Sonipat, Haryana, and was hailed as a phenomenal success.

read more
 | 14 Oct 2022

Percept ICE conceptualizes and executes the spectacular 'Paco Rabanne FAME' launch

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Events & Brand Activations Domain Company of Percept Limited, conceptualized and executed the spectacular ‘Paco Rabanne FAME’ event to celebrate and unveil their latest feminine fragrance ‘FAME’.

read more
 | 14 Oct 2022

Singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta's new single ‘Bewafaa’ depicts the journey of women coping with heartbreak

MUMBAI: As a society, monogamy is something most of us seek in love and companionship. Infidelity in relationships is something that can not only take away your partner's trust but also is one of the main reasons for many break-ups in the world.

read more
 | 14 Oct 2022

Shalmali Kholgade echoes her emotions through the lockdown with her new album ‘2X Side B’

MUMBAI: Shalmali Kholgade, the rising Indian playback artist, and the voice behind hits like ‘Pareshaan’,‘Balam Pichkari’ and ‘Lat Lag Gayee’ has finally announced the release of her much-awaited album ‘2X Side B’.

read more
 | 13 Oct 2022

After crossing 5 billion (5000 million views ) views across YouTube on the first 3 songs of mega blockbuster hit album surroor 2021 which includes short videos as well I’m launching the 4 the song “Dil Disco Karein” from the same album which is the first

MUMBAI: This comes in after the first 3 songs of Surroor 2021 album have crossed a historic 5 billion views across YouTube including short videos and besides these 5000 million views across YouTube on the first 3 songs of the album there are more than 525 million views on the official YouTube ch

read more

RnM Biz

SONY KAL HINDI launches on XUMO in the THE US

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), in association with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), today aread more

Chirate Ventures leads $ 3MM financing round in Artium Academy

MUMBAI: Other early-stage investors like Anicut Capital, Jet Synthesis and Whiteboard Capital as read more

Milaan Foundation partners with Sony Music Entertainment India to empower adolescent girls in India

MUMBAI: Milaan Foundation is delighted to announce new funding from Sony Music Entertainment Indiread more

Sound Royalties expand into Canada

MUMBAI: U.S.-based Sound Royalties continues to build its international network of regional repreread more

RED FM’s campaign “Stree-Rickshaw” empowers female E-Rickshaw driver

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced “Stree-Riread more

top# 5 articles

1
After crossing 5 billion (5000 million views ) views across YouTube on the first 3 songs of mega blockbuster hit album surroor 2021 which includes short videos as well I’m launching the 4 the song “Dil Disco Karein” from the same album which is the first

MUMBAI: This comes in after the first 3 songs of Surroor 2021 album have crossed a historic 5 billion views across YouTube including short videos...read more

2
Shruti Pathak releases "Haaniya," a soulful Punjabi music video

MUMBAI: Shruti Pathak, the melodious voice behind chartbuster songs like Shubharambh, Aas Paas Khuda, Tujhe Bhula Diya, Mar Jawaan, Criminal, and...read more

3
Percept ICE conceptualizes and executes the spectacular 'Paco Rabanne FAME' launch

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Events & Brand Activations Domain Company of Percept Limited, conceptualized and executed the...read more

4
Singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta's new single ‘Bewafaa’ depicts the journey of women coping with heartbreak

MUMBAI: As a society, monogamy is something most of us seek in love and companionship. Infidelity in relationships is something that can not only...read more

5
Shalmali Kholgade echoes her emotions through the lockdown with her new album ‘2X Side B’

MUMBAI: Shalmali Kholgade, the rising Indian playback artist, and the voice behind hits like ‘Pareshaan’,‘Balam Pichkari’ and ‘Lat Lag Gayee’ has...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games