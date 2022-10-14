RadioandMusic
News |  14 Oct 2022 14:06 |  By RnMTeam

AHPS Event Breaks Record, Sees Over 1000 Students from 31 Schools Participate in the 9th Annual AHPS Mega Event.

MUMBAI: Recently, Academic Heights Public School's 9th Annual Mega Event was completed with great success. The event was hosted at the Gateway Group of Institutions in Sonipat, Haryana, and was hailed as a phenomenal success.

The ceremony was organised by the award-winning school earlier this week, with Mr. Anand Kumar, the Indian mathematics instructor best known for his Super 30 programme, in attendance as the chief guest.

The three-day event attracted over 1,000 AHPS students from 31 schools throughout India. Students from Gateway International School and Ravindra Public School were also among those who took part in the event.

There were 93 activities total, which were organised into four main categories, including academics, culture and the arts, sports, robotics. Maharashtra's Karad's Academic Heights Public School took first place in the 9th Annual AHPS Mega Competition.

The AHPS Mega Competitions aim to teach students how to play fair, cultivate a sense of sportsmanship, share, learn, care, and work together as a team, all of which are important for building a strong and prosperous community and nation.

Mr. Ajay Gupta, Founder, AHPS, added, "The AHPS Mega Competition provides factual evidence for the widely held belief that learning occurs in places other than regular classrooms. Our 7th and 8th editions of the competition were both held digitally. It was undeniably a treat for the eyes. This year, because of the improvement in the pandemic situation, we were able to organise the event OFFLINE, and the fact that it was a tremendous success fills me with incredible joy. When I saw my AHPSians rising to the occasion and competing constructively, I was ecstatic for them."

In 2014, the event was named the Annual Inter AHPS Competitions, and students participated primarily in academic events. The Annual Inter AHPS Mega Competition, which has expanded in popularity year after year, now includes a variety of categories and activities.

Academic Heights Public School is a highly regarded and prestigious institution in the K12 segment. Since its founding in 2009, the school has grown to include more than 100 campuses throughout India.

