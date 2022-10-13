After crossing 5 billion (5000 million views ) views across YouTube on the first 3 songs of mega blockbuster hit album surroor 2021 which includes short videos as well I’m launching the 4 the song “Dil Disco Karein” from the same album which is the first

MUMBAI: This comes in after the first 3 songs of Surroor 2021 album have crossed a historic 5 billion views across YouTube including short videos and besides these 5000 million views across YouTube on the first 3 songs of the album there are more than 525 million views on the official YouTube channel of Himesh Reshammiya Melodies’ on these 3 songs also besides these huge numbers on YouTube it has more than 1 billion audio streams on audio streaming platforms. The song Terre Pyaar Mein from the album Surroor 2021 has 3 billion views on YouTube shorts and has more than 1 billion views across YouTube on its full song and Terre Pyaar Mein has also clocked in more than 387 million views already on the official YouTube channel of Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. As if that’s not proof enough of his outstanding music, the first 3 songs of the album Surroor 2021 has more than 525 million views on the YouTube channel of Himesh Reshammiya Melodies.

Now our very own Rockstar has announced his 4th song of the mega blockbuster hit album Surroor 2021 titled Dil Disco Karein and the audience can’t keep calm!

Besides these 3 songs as a singer Himesh has composed and written 81 songs for Himesh Reshammiya Melodies in one year and these 81 songs have garnered more than 2 billion views across YouTube and more than 1 billion views on Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. These 81 songs have also garnered more than 1 billion audio streams on audio streaming platforms. Dil Disco Karein promises to be a visual spectacle set in the future and it’s a track that will have the audience moving and grooving in no time and there’s surely no doubt on that since it is a track by none other than the hit machine Himesh Reshammiya! With this announcement we bet that music lovers will be vying to know more on the track and we are sure they will be in for a surprise! Stay tuned for more ! Himesh also reveals that the girl who will star opposite him in the video will be announced soon and like all Surroor girls she is stunning ,the look of the video is really grand and very futuristic as the song is set in the future and the tune is definitely one of my favourites ,Himesh has directed all the videos of the album Surroor 2021 and the 4th song from the album Dil Disco Karein releases on 14th October 2022.