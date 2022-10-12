Sunidhi Chauhan’s Dubai Concert BTS film gets a thumbs up from fans

MUMBAI: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has added another accolade in her long list of achievements. The songstress recently released a BTS film on YouTube titled ‘I Am Home’, which chronicled her recently concluded concert in Dubai at the Coca Cola Arena. The concert saw Sunidhi enthralling the hordes of fans that came to see her perform live and gave them an evening to remember. ‘I Am Home’ which released on 20th September has already crossed 2 million views and is being loved by the singer’s fans across the globe. With 'I Am Home' Sunidhi also launched her YouTube channel, where she will be releasing more content.
“ ‘I Am Home’ is a BTS film which throws light on all the months of prep work and rehearsals by Sunidhi and her team in order to create a memorable event. The film also showcases Sundhi’s off -stage tour life, her mesmerising performance and her legions of fans having the time of their life.” adds a source
Commenting on ‘I Am Home’, Sunidhi says, “The idea of the film was to show the fans the hard work and efforts that go behind creating an concert. The entire team puts in months of meticulous planning that culminates into a memorable act. Im glad people are loving the film and it makes me very happy as an artist. I do hope to share more such experiences in the future.” She smiles.
The singer also performed on 3rd October for the Dussehra Festival in mysore.
MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), in association with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), today aread more
MUMBAI: Other early-stage investors like Anicut Capital, Jet Synthesis and Whiteboard Capital as read more
MUMBAI: Milaan Foundation is delighted to announce new funding from Sony Music Entertainment Indiread more
MUMBAI: U.S.-based Sound Royalties continues to build its international network of regional repreread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced “Stree-Riread more
MUMBAI: Mame Khan, the first & the only folk singer to glorify Indian soil on international land at Cannes Film Festival launches his newest...read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, in association with Bauli India Bakes & Sweets Pvt. Ltd., organised a fun-...read more
MUMBAI: It is not every day that you come across a music curator at a hotel, but at W Hotels, where music is a core part of the brand DNA, this is...read more
MUMBAI: This comes in after the first 3 songs of Surroor 2021 album have crossed a historic 5 billion views across YouTube including short videos...read more
MUMBAI: Building on its commitment to deliver exception career growth and job search experiences, Shine.com, India's leading job portal, has kick...read more