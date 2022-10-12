RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  12 Oct 2022 20:38 |  By RnMTeam

Shine.com unveils Hackathon Platform: An easy and effective path to bringing suitable candidates and employers together

MUMBAI: Building on its commitment to deliver exception career growth and job search experiences, Shine.com, India's leading job portal, has kick started yet another Hackathon. The activity provides an exceptional platform for candidates with adequate tech skills to showcase maximum potential, benchmark, and get job offers based on their skill set. Each participant of the Hackathon will have the opportunity to gain maximum exposure and expertise to stay ahead in the talent search market.

Shine.com has so far conducted Hackathons & Assessments for 25 leading organisations hiring in Technology and Sales with a registered participation of approximately 15,000+ candidates in each hackathon. Hackathon platform assists companies in enhancing brand visibility, building employer branding, and getting ready-to-hire candidates without spending extensive time and energy combing through multiple applicants for open positions.

Akhil Gupta, CEO of Shine.com, said, "The Hackathon & Assessment series is created with a vision of bringing top-tier tech talents who are willing to showcase their maximum potential against challenges set by industry experts. Unlike standard job portals, Shine.com focuses on more than just providing a platform for candidates to land jobs. We intend to help their careers grow. In this context, Hackathon has proved exemplary. It provides young tech talent with adequate space to showcase their skills and employers to recruit the best possible candidates from a herd of applicants. This lets us stay connected and motivate youngsters through their journey."

Hackathon is conducted online and is designed based on the job description (required by the company) where matching candidates are invited to register for Hackathons and appear in the activity on the mentioned dates.

A dedicated leader board is present on Shine.com that gathers comprehensive insights on a candidate that helps the leader board to announce the winner/winners, where the companies directly connect with the winners and make job offers.

A recent Mint + Shine Talent Insights report revealed that almost 50% of candidates are interested in getting hired through Hackathons, while 31% are open to trying. Similarly, 28% of recruiters are absolutely in favour of choosing Hackathons as their preferred mode of recruitment, whereas 35% believe it can work sometimes. Rest, 24.12% recruiters are open to trying Hackathons as a medium to hire.

Shine.com's Hackathons are open for all candidates and have no pre-fixed duration as it solely depends on the organisation's needs. Shine Hackathons also cater to non-tech hiring which includes assessments on communication skills. Each month more and more candidates get opportunities to get one step closer to join their dream companies by participating in the Shine Hackathons & showcasing their skills, getting onto the leader boards and getting a chance for interviewing with the companies of their choice.

Tags
Shine.com Hackathon Platform music
Related news
 | 13 Oct 2022

After crossing 5 billion (5000 million views ) views across YouTube on the first 3 songs of mega blockbuster hit album surroor 2021 which includes short videos as well I’m launching the 4 the song “Dil Disco Karein” from the same album which is the first

MUMBAI: This comes in after the first 3 songs of Surroor 2021 album have crossed a historic 5 billion views across YouTube including short videos and besides these 5000 million views across YouTube on the first 3 songs of the album there are more than 525 million views on the official YouTube ch

read more
 | 12 Oct 2022

Shruti Pathak releases "Haaniya," a soulful Punjabi music video

MUMBAI: Shruti Pathak, the melodious voice behind chartbuster songs like Shubharambh, Aas Paas Khuda, Tujhe Bhula Diya, Mar Jawaan, Criminal, and many more, has come up with an original Punjabi song, "Haaniya", out now.

read more
 | 12 Oct 2022

ITALIAN SCREENS from 12 to 15 October in India candidates for the David di Donatello Awards

MUMBAI: ITALIAN SCREENS, the festival that will present the best of Italian cinema abroad, in the name of a programme of high artistic and cultural value, was born on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), Cinecittà for the Directorate General for

read more
 | 11 Oct 2022

Mame Khan's newest album "Desert Rose " a colourful celebration of love, life and his picturesque homeland of Rajasthan

MUMBAI: Mame Khan, the first & the only folk singer to glorify Indian soil on international land at Cannes Film Festival launches his newest Indie album “Desert Rose” which is a unique collection of 6 songs- Rajasthan Express, Saawan- A Musical Storm, Halariya -Janam Mubarak, Sajde, Kabira, H

read more
 | 11 Oct 2022

Poster of the first Song “Chad Gayi Chad Gayi” from the movie Oye Makhna released

MUMBAI: Amid the upcoming festive and wedding season, the team of Oye Makhna, an upcoming Punjabi rom-com movie by Yoodlee Films, released the poster of their first song, 'Chad Gayi Chad Gayi' today.

read more

RnM Biz

SONY KAL HINDI launches on XUMO in the THE US

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), in association with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), today aread more

Chirate Ventures leads $ 3MM financing round in Artium Academy

MUMBAI: Other early-stage investors like Anicut Capital, Jet Synthesis and Whiteboard Capital as read more

Milaan Foundation partners with Sony Music Entertainment India to empower adolescent girls in India

MUMBAI: Milaan Foundation is delighted to announce new funding from Sony Music Entertainment Indiread more

Sound Royalties expand into Canada

MUMBAI: U.S.-based Sound Royalties continues to build its international network of regional repreread more

RED FM’s campaign “Stree-Rickshaw” empowers female E-Rickshaw driver

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced “Stree-Riread more

top# 5 articles

1
After crossing 5 billion (5000 million views ) views across YouTube on the first 3 songs of mega blockbuster hit album surroor 2021 which includes short videos as well I’m launching the 4 the song “Dil Disco Karein” from the same album which is the first

MUMBAI: This comes in after the first 3 songs of Surroor 2021 album have crossed a historic 5 billion views across YouTube including short videos...read more

2
AVO aka Ayush turns up the music scene at W Goa

MUMBAI: It is not every day that you come across a music curator at a hotel, but at W Hotels, where music is a core part of the brand DNA, this is...read more

3
Mame Khan's newest album "Desert Rose " a colourful celebration of love, life and his picturesque homeland of Rajasthan

MUMBAI: Mame Khan, the first & the only folk singer to glorify Indian soil on international land at Cannes Film Festival launches his newest...read more

4
BIG FM conducts fun-filled campaign with Bauli India Bakes & Sweets and RJ Nitin crowns Diva Sharma as contest winner

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, in association with Bauli India Bakes & Sweets Pvt. Ltd., organised a fun-...read more

5
Sunidhi Chauhan’s Dubai Concert BTS film gets a thumbs up from fans

MUMBAI: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has added another accolade in her long list of achievements. The songstress recently released a BTS film on YouTube...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games