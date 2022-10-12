RadioandMusic
BroBazaar Onboards Jitendra Nayyar as its CFO Consultant and Mentor

MUMBAI: BroBazaar, India's tech-enabled, B2B digital platform for real estate builders and brokers, is appointing Jitendra Nayyar as CFO consultant and mentor of the company.

In his new position, Nayyar will aim to expand the company's range of investor funding opportunities. He will also be responsible for expanding the BroBazaar platform across PAN India. In addition, he will be in charge of handling the essential aspects of BroBazaar's finance department, including budgeting, accounts payable, payroll, and tax filings.

On the occasion of this appointment, Neha Kapur, Founder at BroBazaar, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Jitendra Nayyar to our team as we get closer to a number of significant junctures in our journey. He is a leader who reflects our ideals thanks to his broad knowledge and expertise in a variety of industries. He concurs with our philosophy and enthusiasm for democratising real estate. As we increase our reach and develop a long-term business with a strong team on a tech-enabled platform, Nayyar's track record will have a big influence on us. With Jitendra on board, we are committed to offering a better service. "

"BroBazaar is unique and continues to be revolutionary. I'm eager to start this new chapter with the group that is redefining the Indian real estate market. I want to strengthen the real estate digital platform's standing, and along with the team, we'll concentrate on giving brokers and builders a positive business experience that is supported by BroBazaar's cutting-edge technology and innovation." Jitendra Nayyar added

With over 25 years of expertise, Nayyar is a veteran in the finance industry. His most recent position was Chief Financial Officer at Zupee, where he was responsible for a variety of business-related functions, including procurement, commercial, business planning, capital management, and finance. He has a wealth of expertise in a variety of fields, including those of prestigious companies (and industries), such as Acko and Aviva (Financial Services and Insurance), Airtel (Telecom), Coca-Cola (FMCG), Ranbaxy (Pharma), PepsiCo (FMCG Beverages), and Indian Hotels (Hospitality, Tata Group).

Jitendra is a Christ Church College alumnus. In addition, he has degrees from both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Saïd Business School.

