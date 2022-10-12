RadioandMusic
News |  12 Oct 2022 15:39

BIG FM conducts fun-filled campaign with Bauli India Bakes & Sweets and RJ Nitin crowns Diva Sharma as contest winner

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, in association with Bauli India Bakes & Sweets Pvt. Ltd., organised a fun-filled campaign titled ‘Bauli Moonfils Jr. RJ Hunt with RJ Nitin’. Held from 12th to 30th September 2022, this campaign was envisioned to encourage children and their parents to channelise their talents through a RJ Talent Hunt.

The first leg of the campaign invited entries from children and parents across Delhi asking them to create videos with Bauli products and upload on social media with the hashtag ‘#KyaKhaye’. The short-listed contestants had to share their ‘Tasty-monials’, play a round of rapid fire with the RJ and take part in an Instagram reel challenge. The neck-to-neck competition reached its final leg with Diva Sharma emerging victorious and an opportunity to host a show with RJ Nitin a.k.a. Khurafati Nitin.

Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM said, “BIG FM takes pride in nurturing a platform of equal opportunity for everyone. As a market leader in providing thought-propelled entertaining content, our partnership with Bauli India Bakes & Sweets Pvt. Ltd has resulted in this unique RJ Hunt campaign. The entire exercise has given a much-needed impetus to children and their parents to hone their talents. We extend our heartiest congratulations to the winner and hope that this opportunity opens more doors for her in the future.”

RJ Nitin commented, “Through this campaign, the children and their parents were presented with an opportunity to gain exposure to the functionalities of radio and entertainment. I’m thrilled to be a part of this campaign, which drives on innovation, creativity and carves a chance for all to chase bigger dreams.”

The wholesome, 360-degree campaign of this audio entertainment powerhouse was amplified on radio, digital, RJ advocacy, and through influencers.

