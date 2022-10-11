Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” will premiere globally on Apple TV+, dates out now

MUMBAI: Apple Original Films today unveils the trailer for the highly anticipated documentary feature about singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist Selena Gomez, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ("Madonna: Truth or Dare”). The announcement was made on World Mental Health Day, in support of global mental health education and awareness, as Selena bravely shares her own journey in this revealing film.
After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.
As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed and award-winning series “Only Murders in the Building,” in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.
Alek Keshishian directed the most successful documentary of its time - the iconic, critically acclaimed film “Madonna: Truth or Dare,” still regarded as one of the most influential films of its genre.
This film marks the second project for Apple with producers Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films following their collaboration on the Emmy Award-nominated documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.”
Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 277 wins and 1,153 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”
