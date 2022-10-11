RadioandMusic
News |  11 Oct 2022 15:34 |  By RnMTeam

Mame Khan's newest album "Desert Rose " a colourful celebration of love, life and his picturesque homeland of Rajasthan

MUMBAI: Mame Khan, the first & the only folk singer to glorify Indian soil on international land at Cannes Film Festival launches his newest Indie album “Desert Rose” which is a unique collection of 6 songs- Rajasthan Express, Saawan- A Musical Storm, Halariya -Janam Mubarak, Sajde, Kabira, Hawa Se

When it comes to Rajasthani folk singing, it’s impossible to overlook Mame Khan’s strong, powerful vocals which have the ability to impact the spirit of the listeners. Known as an exceptional live performer, famed as a Bollywood playback singer, celebrated for his super hit on Coke Studio, awarded for his unique compositions and loved for his colourful persona - Mame Khan is The Folk Star of Rajasthan. From the most prestigious festivals to prominent TV formats & to be found across platforms on the world wide web, Rajasthan's Folk music earned global recognition through the voice of Mame Khan.

If you have danced to Chaudhary at your best friend’s sangeet, well then here is another musical treat for you by Khan- “Desert Rose ”, a colourful celebration of Love, Life and Mame Khan's colourful homeland of Rajasthan. From the mystics to eternal love and the celebration of new beginnings, this musical collection is meant to bring you joy and inspiration. One of the songs, is setting a new benchmark when it comes to independent artist collaboration, the star-studded center piece of this album.

For the very first time ever a folk artist has featured some of the greatest legends of the music industry ranging from Indian classical to contemporary, no other than Purbayan Chatterjee, Taufiq Qureshi, Gino Banks, Sheldon D'Silva, Ojas Adhiya, Dilshad Khan, Amar Sangam and Nihal Kamboj are featured in the song called Saawan ~ A musical storm. The entire album along with its music videos will be released from 14 October, 2022 onward across all platforms.

Happy & excited about the release of the music album, he says “Releasing an album along with 6 music videos as an independent Folk artist, is a huge achievement. Music is part of my DNA but bringing it out to my audience is another level. The title Desert Rose is a mirror of what the listener can expect - something exceptionally unique and filled with beauty and inspiration. As rare and as beautiful like a Rose in the Desert”

Youtube- https://www.youtube.com/user/acmk26

Website- https://www.mamekhan.com/

Mame Khan Desert Rose music Songs
