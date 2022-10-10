Shekhar Khanijo's song Akhiyan featuring Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes Reaches a Milestone of whopping 10 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Special Thanks to Karan Kundrra, Erica Fernandes for making this happen", says singer Shekhar Khanijo for his song Akhiyan reaching a milestone of 10 million views on Youtbe

Singer Shekhar Khanijo's eagerly awaited new single, Akhiyan, is believed to be one of those songs that will certainly make us fall in love with its rhythm and beautiful voice. Erica Fernandes and Karan Kundrra's starring music video Akhiyan reaches a whopping 10 million views on YouTube. Their love and chemistry on the screen garnered immense love from the fans.

Seeing both the duo acting on the soulful voice of Shekhar performing with a different narrative and impression in the music video definitely got us all astounded, and it seems it startled the netizens too, for the video reached 10 million views.

Sinhehr Shekhar expressed his happiness on the song crossing such a breakthrough the singer says, "We have reached our first milestone with Akhiyan with 10 million views and I just couldn't be happier with it. The love and the response that I have got for my songs from all over is just something that I can't describe in words. The song Akhiyan has definitely become that one song that has made every listener anguish and helped them to lose themselves. I just want to congratulate to the entire team for their hard work along with Karan and Erica making this happen and making it the best of all"

Akhiyan is penned by Jaani who has put life into the song with his lyrics, Avvy Sra has composed the amazing soundtrack for Akhiyan. And the song has been released on the official Youtube channel of Shekhar Khanijo

For the unversed, Shekhar had recently given one more hit to the audience with his song Kafan, which featured TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and actress Daisy Shah. The song has crossed almost over 15 million views. Akhiyan will be released on the official YouTube channel of singer Shekhar Khanijo.