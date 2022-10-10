RISING ASIAN R&B ARTIST thuy UNVEILS SOPHOMORE EP 'girls like me don't cry'

MUMBAI: Bay-Area bred, LA-based R&B artist thuy delivers a glistening new EP, 'girls like me don’t cry', accompanied by a dreamy music video for the project’s title track. The 7-track record is an ode to love of all sorts, from self-love to relationships and what it means to experience all of its trials and tribulations.

Brimming with timeless story-telling, warm vocals, and fluttering melodies, the project feels like an important new chapter for the young artist as she sees herself transform from hometown hero to global icon.

“It’s okay to cry,” expresses thuy. “Crying is not a sign of weakness; crying is when you are in tune with yourself, and you let it out and then go back to go back to your life. When I wrote this song, I was trying to tough it out during a really hard time in my life, and all I wanted to do was let it out. Once I did, I felt like a huge weight off my shoulder, and it showed me that I can have and show emotion but still be strong at the same time.”

The project is accompanied with stunning visuals for the titular track, “girls like me don’t cry”. In making the video, thuy wanted to highlight four strong women in entertainment who’s careers require them to be at the forefront of the public eye. Although they may appear to have it all together, even the strongest women battle self doubt and insecurities.

thuy shares, “It was important to showcase these women in their element in hopes that other people can see themselves in these women and hopefully find strength through that. Even the strongest people cry and it’s not a sign of weakness and that’s essentially what I’m trying to say through the song.”

With her first project touching on the recovery from a toxic relationship, 'girls like me don’t cry' unveils a love story and tells the tale of how it progresses from lust, to passion, to trust, with insecurities and all the trappings of a modern coupling.

Preceded by the release of her beloved short-film music video “playing tricks” and other wildly successful single “trust” (ft. RINI), which have garnered 3.6 million streams collectively. Coming off the tail of her debut project, 'i hope u see this', the sophomore EP offering introduces a more confident and self-assured thuy; someone who has grown not only as a woman but as an artist and songwriter as well.

After a year of milestones in 2021 including her debut EP and selling out her first headline show, the independent artist has come back even stronger and more solid than before. This year, thuy was also selected as Spotify’s September ambassador for EQUAL, a program honouring female game changes across the industry and fostering equity for women in music and is a member of YouTube Music Foundry Class of 2022.

Since then, the now vibrant R&B artist of Vietnamese descent has released several records showcasing her angelic vocals, skilful songwriting, and modern R&B stylings. Having amassed over 150 million global streams across her catalogue and garnered support from premier international publications including Billboard, Paper and Harper’s Bazaar, Thuy proves that her celestial voice and knack for earworm melodies are here to stay.

Currently, her Top 10 Streaming Markets worldwide include Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan.