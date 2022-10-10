RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  10 Oct 2022 15:03 |  By RnMTeam

RISING ASIAN R&B ARTIST thuy UNVEILS SOPHOMORE EP 'girls like me don't cry'

MUMBAI: Bay-Area bred, LA-based R&B artist thuy delivers a glistening new EP, 'girls like me don’t cry', accompanied by a dreamy music video for the project’s title track. The 7-track record is an ode to love of all sorts, from self-love to relationships and what it means to experience all of its trials and tribulations.

Brimming with timeless story-telling, warm vocals, and fluttering melodies, the project feels like an important new chapter for the young artist as she sees herself transform from hometown hero to global icon.

“It’s okay to cry,” expresses thuy. “Crying is not a sign of weakness; crying is when you are in tune with yourself, and you let it out and then go back to go back to your life. When I wrote this song, I was trying to tough it out during a really hard time in my life, and all I wanted to do was let it out. Once I did, I felt like a huge weight off my shoulder, and it showed me that I can have and show emotion but still be strong at the same time.”

The project is accompanied with stunning visuals for the titular track, “girls like me don’t cry”. In making the video, thuy wanted to highlight four strong women in entertainment who’s careers require them to be at the forefront of the public eye. Although they may appear to have it all together, even the strongest women battle self doubt and insecurities.

thuy shares, “It was important to showcase these women in their element in hopes that other people can see themselves in these women and hopefully find strength through that. Even the strongest people cry and it’s not a sign of weakness and that’s essentially what I’m trying to say through the song.”

With her first project touching on the recovery from a toxic relationship, 'girls like me don’t cry' unveils a love story and tells the tale of how it progresses from lust, to passion, to trust, with insecurities and all the trappings of a modern coupling.

Preceded by the release of her beloved short-film music video “playing tricks” and other wildly successful single “trust” (ft. RINI), which have garnered 3.6 million streams collectively. Coming off the tail of her debut project, 'i hope u see this', the sophomore EP offering introduces a more confident and self-assured thuy; someone who has grown not only as a woman but as an artist and songwriter as well.

After a year of milestones in 2021 including her debut EP and selling out her first headline show, the independent artist has come back even stronger and more solid than before. This year, thuy was also selected as Spotify’s September ambassador for EQUAL, a program honouring female game changes across the industry and fostering equity for women in music and is a member of YouTube Music Foundry Class of 2022.

Since then, the now vibrant R&B artist of Vietnamese descent has released several records showcasing her angelic vocals, skilful songwriting, and modern R&B stylings. Having amassed over 150 million global streams across her catalogue and garnered support from premier international publications including Billboard, Paper and Harper’s Bazaar, Thuy proves that her celestial voice and knack for earworm melodies are here to stay.

Currently, her Top 10 Streaming Markets worldwide include Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan.

Tags
Spotify R&B Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 10 Oct 2022

Shekhar Khanijo's song Akhiyan featuring Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes Reaches a Milestone of whopping 10 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Special Thanks to Karan Kundrra, Erica Fernandes for making this happen", says singer Shekhar Khanijo for his song Akhiyan reaching a milestone of 10 million views on Youtbe

read more
 | 10 Oct 2022

Stebin Ben Says, "Gaurav is incredibly gifted and also such a grounded individual."

MUMBAI: At the release party for Stebin Ben's Jaana song, Desi Melodies Talent Head and Mumbai Head Gaurav Sharma was spotted supporting his dear friend Stebin. The song is already being liked by the audience across India and is trending across the platforms with 71 million views.

read more
 | 10 Oct 2022

Jodhpur RIFF, in Service of the Artist: 5 Days of Celebration Come to an End at Jodhpur RIFF 2022

MUMBAI: Jodhpur RIFF started in 2007 as a way to support and foster the immense talent of folk artists from Rajasthan and other parts of India, and celebrate roots music from across the globe. A not-for-profit music festival, it has always placed the artist at the centre of its enterprise.

read more
 | 10 Oct 2022

Kailash Kher releases Maha Aarti of the season titled “Jai Shri Mahakaal” to be launched by our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

MUMBAI: Kailash Kher who believes in the power of Indian classical music and its eons old heritage brings "Jai Shri Mahakaal". The spiritual song will thrill, and inspire the listeners and ignite inquisitiveness to know more about Indian Culture.

read more
 | 10 Oct 2022

Baba Beats bring Umar Riaz and Helly Shah together for their new song 'Tu Jo Mila'

MUMBAI: Love stories are always in vogue, and when it’s forever love, then the masses always go gaga over it. Baba Beats has announced the launch of its new music video with a concept that will drive audience back into the era of forever love.

read more

RnM Biz

SONY KAL HINDI launches on XUMO in the THE US

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), in association with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), today aread more

Chirate Ventures leads $ 3MM financing round in Artium Academy

MUMBAI: Other early-stage investors like Anicut Capital, Jet Synthesis and Whiteboard Capital as read more

Milaan Foundation partners with Sony Music Entertainment India to empower adolescent girls in India

MUMBAI: Milaan Foundation is delighted to announce new funding from Sony Music Entertainment Indiread more

Sound Royalties expand into Canada

MUMBAI: U.S.-based Sound Royalties continues to build its international network of regional repreread more

RED FM’s campaign “Stree-Rickshaw” empowers female E-Rickshaw driver

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced “Stree-Riread more

top# 5 articles

1
Stebin Ben Says, "Gaurav is incredibly gifted and also such a grounded individual."

MUMBAI: At the release party for Stebin Ben's Jaana song, Desi Melodies Talent Head and Mumbai Head Gaurav Sharma was spotted supporting his dear...read more

2
Kumud Mishra, Abhishek Banerjee, and Divya Dutta starrer ‘Nazarandaaz’ hit the screens today!

MUMBAI: After creating much noise with its poster and trailer, T-Series and Kathputli Creations production’s Nazarandaaz hit the screens today!...read more

3
Beyond Key empowers Indian and global businesses with its intelligent voice-tech services

MUMBAI: Beyond Voice, a division of Beyond Key, has invested in trailblazing, intelligent solutions and services for voice recognition, Natural...read more

4
Baba Beats bring Umar Riaz and Helly Shah together for their new song 'Tu Jo Mila'

MUMBAI: Love stories are always in vogue, and when it’s forever love, then the masses always go gaga over it. Baba Beats has announced the launch of...read more

5
Shekhar Khanijo's song Akhiyan featuring Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes Reaches a Milestone of whopping 10 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Special Thanks to Karan Kundrra, Erica Fernandes for making this happen", says singer Shekhar Khanijo for his song Akhiyan reaching a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games