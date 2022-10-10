RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  10 Oct 2022 15:46 |  By RnMTeam

MX Player celebrates employee well-being on the occasion of World Mental Health Day

MUMBAI: While building itself as the leader in the video on demand category, MX Player continues to stay invested in its employees and their well-being in a bid to consolidate its position as a company equally recognized for its workplace and work-life culture. In addition to consistently stepping up employee wellness benefits under the MaX Wellth programme, MX Player hosted a series of activities to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week from 3rd to 10th October.

Conscious of its employee’s needs, MX Player kickstarted its week-long program with awareness building initiatives that included an interactive conversation with its emotional wellness partner, YourDOST. The session was led by Richa Singh, the founder of the mental wellness and online counselling platform, YourDOST. Starting with some interesting ice-breaking activities, the conversation included discussions on stress, seeking help and busting myths around mental wellbeing. The session also announced the launch of a ‘Happiness Corner’ on the YourDOST platform for MX Player employees, starting from 10th October, World Mental Health Day. The Happiness Corner will serve as a multi-faceted resource to keep the MX workforce motivated and encouraged. The Happiness Corner will be equipped with resources like self-assessments, virtual interest-based groups, and a happiness tool kit, in addition to a host of activities like puzzles, games, venting walls, journals etc.

Speaking on MX Player’s continued focus on initiatives that promote emotional and physical stability, Anjani B Kuumar, Global HR Head at MX Player said, “At MX Player, we are an employee first organisation. Our policies are progressive and are aimed to bring out the best in our talent. We are deeply invested in our employees and their families as we believe that we will excel as a company only when our employees excel. Every step is an attempt to build MX Player as an organisation that nurtures talent and leaders in a manner that brings the best out in them.”

MX Player’s MaX Wealth program caters to holistic wellness - Emotional Well-being, Physical Well-being and Medical Care. In addition to meeting the wellness needs of employees and their families, MaX Wealth ensures seamless use of well-being services, customisation and flexibility in terms of benefits being opted for, and most importantly, complete confidentiality. As part of the MaX Wellth program, MX Player is in partnership with YourDOST for mental wellness and provides all services of the platform free of cost to employees and their family members, which includes 24*7 online guidance from over 1000 experts.

“Our approach towards wellbeing for employees includes all aspects- physical and mental. This is reflected in not just our policies, but the kind of culture we have fostered at MX Player- one that encourages our employees to lead with empathy and kindness. While we already have resources and partnerships with best-in-class service providers, awareness initiatives like the Mental Health Awareness Week help us encourage open conversation around mental well-being and happiness,” remarked Anjani, about building a culture that puts employee well-being at the forefront.

MX Media

MX Media has built the largest digital entertainment ecosystem in India with 1Bn+ app downloads on Android, 300Mn MAUs globally and 200,000 hours of content across 10 languages. MX Media includes MX Player - India’s #1 OTT, as well as MX Games, MX Music and more. MX Player offers a critically acclaimed slate of MX Original/ Exclusives, movies, web series, TV shows and news. The app is available across Android, iOS, Web, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV and OnePlus TV amongst others.

Tags
MX Player music Songs
Related news
 | 10 Oct 2022

Shekhar Khanijo's song Akhiyan featuring Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes Reaches a Milestone of whopping 10 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Special Thanks to Karan Kundrra, Erica Fernandes for making this happen", says singer Shekhar Khanijo for his song Akhiyan reaching a milestone of 10 million views on Youtbe

read more
 | 10 Oct 2022

Stebin Ben Says, "Gaurav is incredibly gifted and also such a grounded individual."

MUMBAI: At the release party for Stebin Ben's Jaana song, Desi Melodies Talent Head and Mumbai Head Gaurav Sharma was spotted supporting his dear friend Stebin. The song is already being liked by the audience across India and is trending across the platforms with 71 million views.

read more
 | 10 Oct 2022

Jodhpur RIFF, in Service of the Artist: 5 Days of Celebration Come to an End at Jodhpur RIFF 2022

MUMBAI: Jodhpur RIFF started in 2007 as a way to support and foster the immense talent of folk artists from Rajasthan and other parts of India, and celebrate roots music from across the globe. A not-for-profit music festival, it has always placed the artist at the centre of its enterprise.

read more
 | 10 Oct 2022

Kailash Kher releases Maha Aarti of the season titled “Jai Shri Mahakaal” to be launched by our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

MUMBAI: Kailash Kher who believes in the power of Indian classical music and its eons old heritage brings "Jai Shri Mahakaal". The spiritual song will thrill, and inspire the listeners and ignite inquisitiveness to know more about Indian Culture.

read more
 | 10 Oct 2022

Baba Beats bring Umar Riaz and Helly Shah together for their new song 'Tu Jo Mila'

MUMBAI: Love stories are always in vogue, and when it’s forever love, then the masses always go gaga over it. Baba Beats has announced the launch of its new music video with a concept that will drive audience back into the era of forever love.

read more

RnM Biz

SONY KAL HINDI launches on XUMO in the THE US

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), in association with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), today aread more

Chirate Ventures leads $ 3MM financing round in Artium Academy

MUMBAI: Other early-stage investors like Anicut Capital, Jet Synthesis and Whiteboard Capital as read more

Milaan Foundation partners with Sony Music Entertainment India to empower adolescent girls in India

MUMBAI: Milaan Foundation is delighted to announce new funding from Sony Music Entertainment Indiread more

Sound Royalties expand into Canada

MUMBAI: U.S.-based Sound Royalties continues to build its international network of regional repreread more

RED FM’s campaign “Stree-Rickshaw” empowers female E-Rickshaw driver

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced “Stree-Riread more

top# 5 articles

1
RISING ASIAN R&B ARTIST thuy UNVEILS SOPHOMORE EP 'girls like me don't cry'

MUMBAI: Bay-Area bred, LA-based R&B artist thuy delivers a glistening new EP, 'girls like me don’t cry', accompanied by a dreamy music video for...read more

2
Jodhpur RIFF, in Service of the Artist: 5 Days of Celebration Come to an End at Jodhpur RIFF 2022

MUMBAI: Jodhpur RIFF started in 2007 as a way to support and foster the immense talent of folk artists from Rajasthan and other parts of India, and...read more

3
Stebin Ben Says, "Gaurav is incredibly gifted and also such a grounded individual."

MUMBAI: At the release party for Stebin Ben's Jaana song, Desi Melodies Talent Head and Mumbai Head Gaurav Sharma was spotted supporting his dear...read more

4
Shekhar Khanijo's song Akhiyan featuring Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes Reaches a Milestone of whopping 10 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Special Thanks to Karan Kundrra, Erica Fernandes for making this happen", says singer Shekhar Khanijo for his song Akhiyan reaching a...read more

5
Musician Artist Anirudh Deshmukh all set to release track "Dil Bawra" after the success of his previous releases "Besabriyaan and Rehnuma"

MUMBAI: After the success of his tracks “Besabriyaan” and “Rehnuma”, singer - songwriter Anirudh Deshmukh recently released his much anticipated...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games