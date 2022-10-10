Musician Artist Anirudh Deshmukh all set to release track "Dil Bawra" after the success of his previous releases "Besabriyaan and Rehnuma"

MUMBAI: After the success of his tracks “Besabriyaan” and “Rehnuma”, singer - songwriter Anirudh Deshmukh recently released his much anticipated track titled “Dil Bawra”. The song is sung and written by Anirudh himself and composed by him and Nelly Tamang and produced by Vivek Thomas. Elaborating on the track Anirudh says “Dil Bawra is a song about the heart – in all its innocent and messy glory. While Besabriyaan and Rehnuma spoke about love, its loss and trying to find a way through the chaos, Dil Bawra talks about the heart, and our unsuccessful attempts at trying to tame and reason with it. It explores the many emotions of our hearts – the playful, feeling, stubborn and almost childlike nature of it.. none of which we seem to fully understand”.
In this track Deshmukh talks of his heart and how he knows it can’t be chained down to fit a set of rules... but in doing so he carefully brings to light a familiar exasperation so many of us feel in trying to make sense of how our own hearts behave... and the choices we make because of them. He knows it’s a feeling we’ve all felt, trying to coax our hearts into doing what we think is best and eventually watching on as they dance to their own tunes. And so he asks a question, almost in plea... does the heart truly not know what’s best for it... or does it choose to be naïve in the decisions it makes... breaking, mending, healing and growing as it goes through it all... showing us those beautiful and unexplored parts of ourselves, that we would otherwise miss.
