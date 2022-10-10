Baba Beats bring Umar Riaz and Helly Shah together for their new song 'Tu Jo Mila'

MUMBAI: Love stories are always in vogue, and when it’s forever love, then the masses always go gaga over it. Baba Beats has announced the launch of its new music video with a concept that will drive audience back into the era of forever love. The music video titled ‘Tu Jo Mila’ features Bigg Boss 15 sensation Umar Riaz and television’s top bahu Helly Shah.
Tu Joh Mila is a romantic number. It shows different phases of love in a couple’s life who are together since their childhood going upto their old age. Keeping it rooted to classic taste, rose has been used as an element to do so! The tale revolves around a boy who proposes the girl when they are kids with a rose that she preserves as they grow up.
Umar Riaz expresses, “This is good, how the boy falls in love in childhood and stays with her till the end. I met Helly directly on the set, she is easy going and we had a great time shooting. The location was good. It was a fun shoot! My favourite shot is below the quilt one which is used in the poster as well.”
Helly Shah adds, “This video is about two friends who fall in love with and side up with each other till the end. We’ve shown the entire growth and the journey. I’m sure when people will see this, they will love it. I feel it’s a very dreamy but very real kind of feeling.”
This project is directed by Vinnil Markan. Its composed and beautifully sung by Romy. The lyrics are by Sufi Khan.
MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), in association with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), today aread more
MUMBAI: Other early-stage investors like Anicut Capital, Jet Synthesis and Whiteboard Capital as read more
MUMBAI: Milaan Foundation is delighted to announce new funding from Sony Music Entertainment Indiread more
MUMBAI: U.S.-based Sound Royalties continues to build its international network of regional repreread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced “Stree-Riread more
MUMBAI: Bay-Area bred, LA-based R&B artist thuy delivers a glistening new EP, 'girls like me don’t cry', accompanied by a dreamy music video for...read more
MUMBAI: Jodhpur RIFF started in 2007 as a way to support and foster the immense talent of folk artists from Rajasthan and other parts of India, and...read more
MUMBAI: Special Thanks to Karan Kundrra, Erica Fernandes for making this happen", says singer Shekhar Khanijo for his song Akhiyan reaching a...read more
MUMBAI: India’s leading female music producer and DJ, Teri Miko becomes the first Indian artist to sign to Tchami’s Confession Record Label...read more
MUMBAI: Says frontman Chad Kroeger on “Those Days’, “The band decamped to a rented house in Whistler to record, offering creativity a chance to move...read more