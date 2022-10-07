Lakshay Kapoor and Erica Fernandes together in a romantic ballad titled “Tumhe Pyaar Karungga”

MUMBAI: Lakshay Kapoor releases his first non-film song, "Tumhe Pyaar Karungga" with VYRL Originals. The song is produced by the talented duo Javed - Mohsin and penned by Rashmi Virag. The music video features the singer, Lakshay Kapoor, alongside popular television actor Erica Fernandes.

"Tumhe Pyaar Karungga" captures the hopeless romantic in all of us that survives even after our love is not reciprocated. The cadence and lyricism of this song strike right at the heart of those who love someone without anticipating a heartache.

Based in Mumbai, but hailing out of Punjab , Lakshay Kapoor is renowned for his phenomenal music covers that became a rage on social media . The singer received widespread recognition for his melodious covers of popular Hindi songs amidst the pandemic. His fandom has continued to grow as he consistently churned out tracks with his melodious voice . His recent Bollywood endeavour in the Karan Johar-produced ‘Liger’, where he lent his vocals to the superhit track ‘Mera Banega Tu', solidified his position as one of the most promising artists of this generation.

On the launch of Lakshay and the release of Tumhe Pyaar Karungga, Karan Johar states, "With DCA, we are on a quest to give new talent a democratic platform and enable them to explore opportunities . Our endeavour is to mentor newcomers and help them to take that very important first step in the industry. VYRL Originals who has led the charge in non-film original music in India is the perfect partner for Lakshay’s launch. Lakshay is a fantastic vocalist, with the right mix of mass appeal and charm and his song 'Tumhe Pyaar Karungga' has a pathos filled quality about it.”

Backed by two of the most prestigious companies, Lakshay Kapoor on the release of his song states, "I am extremely humbled and honoured to be associated with VYRL Originals and Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Tumhe Pyaar Karungga is a beautiful song will connect with the audience as all of us, at some point, have suffered from losing a loved one. Javed – Mohsin as usual have composed such a beautiful melody. I had a great time shooting with Erica and made such good memories. I wish to continue to work harder and keep entertaining more people with my music".

Indian television actress, Erica Fernandes states, “When I heard Tumhe Pyaar Karungga for the first time I was immediately touched by the beautiful lyrics and Lakshay’s soulful voice. Lakshay Kapoor is a hub of talent with a soothing and comforting voice. We had a great time shooting the song and I truly hope that the audience loves our chemistry and connects with our song".