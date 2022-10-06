RadioandMusic
News |  06 Oct 2022 16:52

Namma Bengaluru! Get ready for the fun as Wolf777 News presents Supermoon ft. B Praak King Of Hearts Tour

MUMBAI: The moment has finally come for the people of Bengaluru to watch B Praak and his live symphony like never before. Make your weekend special by being a part of this musical evening at the Wolf777 News presents Supermoon ft. B Praak King of Hearts Tour on October 8 at Manpho Convention Centre. It is going to be a memorable evening that promises an action-packed live symphony for fans to sway to Punjabi beats and current classics by the firebrand artist. The high-tech city is the first stop of this epic tour that will be followed by other cities.

In his maiden visit to the beautiful city of Bengaluru, B Praak will take the audience on a musical high with his superhit songs such as Mann Bharrya, Ranjha, Teri Mitti, Dholna, Kaun Hoye Ga and Filhall, among many others. He will also belch out some of his latest tracks!

So, why wait any longer? Log in to BookMyShow or Paytm Insider and book your tickets now!

Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour - Bengaluru
Date & Time- June 5 | 6PM Onwards
Venue- Manpho Convention Center, Bengaluru
Tickets: BookMyShow Paytm Insider

B Praak music Songs
