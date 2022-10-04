RadioandMusic
News |  04 Oct 2022 16:27 |  By RnMTeam

National Film Award Recipient B Praak to begin the second phase of his much-awaited multi-city tour – Wolf777news presents Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour

MUMBAI: After mesmerizing Mumbai and Pune, the multi-city tour of B Praak moves further to the other cities in its second phase namely, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata

B Praak – the acclaimed singing sensation and recipient of both Filmfare and National Film Awards – has made his way into the hearts of the people of India with his soulful songs that directly hit the pulse of the listeners. Whether it is about falling in or out of love, feeling happy, or patriotism, he has songs for every emotion. Wolf777 News presents Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour, Co-powered by Tuborg Packaged Drinking Water, Special Partner Skoda, and Recycling Partner Garnier is all set to take on the multi-city tour in India. After two sold-out shows in Mumbai and Pune, the king of heart, B Praak is all geared up to start the second phase of this one-of-a-kind tour starting October 8.

Fans from Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata can witness the versatile singer live and make the audience groove. Each of these musical nights will be filled with magic, music, fun, and entertainment as B Praak will sing his famous chartbusters such as Mann Bharryaa, Ranjha, Teri Mitti, Dholna, Kaun Hoye Ga, Filhall, and many others.

Sharing his excitement about the success of the tour and about the association with ZEE Live, Mr. Siddharth Bajaj – CMO, Wolf777news, said, “We are collaborating with ZEE Live's flagship IP, Supermoon for the first time with B Praak in a multi-city tour format. We are eagerly looking forward to the audience's reaction to this tour. Today, live events are one of the most popular types of entertainment, particularly among the younger generation. We are thrilled to be a part of this association, and we wish for a fruitful partnership in the coming years.”

Sharing his thoughts about being a part of the tour, B Praak said, “Supermoon has been synonymous with live entertainment. I am very pleased to be a part of this journey with them. After receiving immense support from the audiences in Mumbai and Pune, we are now headed toward the remaining cities of this multi-city tour. It is because of those fans we are able to make this distinctive tour happen. Their love and appreciation only motivates us to do better as we look forward to making many more beautiful memories with our followers in the upcoming events/cities. We are striving hard to make each of these concert nights, with a live symphony an unforgettable experience.”

Swaroop Banerjee, Chief Business Officer, ZEE Live shares, “The creator of the largest Bollywood anthems is back with Supermoon on the nationwide tour, fans across the country have waited for this moment. We saw his magic in Mumbai and Pune. We are seeing amazing demand in the other cities. The Supermoon fans are family to us, and we will ensure the best entertainment for them.”

Tags
National Film Award B Praak Wolf777news Supermoon
